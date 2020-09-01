MESICK — For kids in several Northern Michigan communities, Monday marked a return to normalcy, or at least some semblance of it.
Along with Cadillac Area Public Schools, Lake City Area Schools, and Reed City Area Public Schools, Mesick Consolidated Schools opened their doors Monday for the first time since the state lockdown in the spring that prematurely ended the school year.
Mesick superintendent Scott Akom said the first day came with the usual logistical challenges, such as some complications that arose during bus drop-off in the morning, but other than that, things went very smoothly.
"There are a few things we need to iron out," Akom said. "But the kids are excited to be back."
Even mask usage among the students didn't pose too much of a hurdle on the first day, Akom said.
In Mesick, Akom said around 85% of the student body is attending school in person while the remaining 15% will be attending virtually.
Akom said the students who will be attending virtually don't officially start until Sept. 8. Between now and that time, Akom said they will be getting the virtual program ready and prepping the students on how to complete their work from home.
"We want to make sure we launch it well," Akom said. "The routine, procedures ... everything."
