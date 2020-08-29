REED CITY — Students will soon be filling the classrooms of Reed Coty Area Public Schools
And, although there will be some changes to the school year starting on Monday, Aug. 31 due to COVID-19, G.T. Norman Elementary Principal Deanna Goodman said she and her staff are ready to get this year started.
"I am just excited to see the kids and get them back in the building," she said. "(...) I think that once we have those first few days out of the way and we are back teaching and working, all the worries we have will go away."
At the elementary school, students will have to wear face masks when entering school buildings and when students are in common areas like hallways or bathrooms. For the middle school, students will have to wear masks all day except for dsignated breaks scheduled throughout the day.
"We have built mask breaks into the schedule so that students can go outside while remaining in their cohorts and take their masks off," First-year Reed City Middle School Prinicpal Dave Carlson said.
At the elementary and middle school, students will also be kept in cohort classes throughout the day with sectioned and staggered recesses and lunch in classrooms rather than the cafeteria.
At the elementary school, all students will also be receiving a Chromebook to get used to using more online resources.
"One of the reasons for the Chromebooks is to eliminate the use of the computer labs," Goodman said. "The other is to get the students used to using the technology and Google classrooms so that in the event we have to shut down for any reason, the students are prepared.
Unlike the neighboring school district in Evart, Reed City schools will not be checking students' temperatures before they come to school and will be leaving it up to the parents.
"We are asking parents to do the screening in the morning before they come to school," Goodman said.
The checklist for a morning screening along with details on the changes to this year can be found at the district's website, reedcityschools.org.
Though worried about school starting and COVID-19, Carlson said he is greatful for all his staff has been doing to prepare for this year.
"I have to give it to my incredible staff this year," he said. "They have sacrificed a lot of time to get ready for this year. Everyone as been so willing to do what needed to be done to keep everyone safe and get the students back into the classrooms. "
