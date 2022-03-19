CADILLAC — Acknowledging the past is important ... but perhaps not as important as planning for the future.
That’s the message that leaders at the First Presbyterian Church in Cadillac wish to convey to their congregants and to the rest of the community as the church celebrates its 150th birthday this year.
According to church records, the First Presbyterian Church of Cadillac has its roots in the early lumbering days of Clam Lake, which was later renamed the city of Cadillac.
John Redpath was a Presbyterian Evangelist who preached his first sermon from a pine stump in front of the Mason House on Lake Street in September of 1872. In November 1872, the First Presbyterian Society of Clam Lake was organized.
In the winter of 1874, a frame church building was built on the present church site at the corner of Harris and Simon streets. The land had been set aside by George Mitchell, the founder of Cadillac, for this purpose. Mitchell also set aside land for several other churches at that time.
The original frame building burned down in 1903 and the building that now stands at the corner was built during the period of 1904-1906, making it the oldest church building in Cadillac that’s still being used as a church.
The pews are the original pews, the bell is the original 1877 bell pulled from the debris of the 1903 fire, and the stained glass windows are the original stained glass windows installed in 1905 at a cost of $660.64; today, the estimated value of the windows could be as high as several million.
Pastor Mike Horlocker said they’re very proud of the church’s 150-year history and intend to be here another 150 years.
To that end, Horlocker said church leadership in recent years have been envisioning what the church’s role in the community will be moving forward.
“Taking the church outside the church,” Horlocker said. “We might have a historic building but the church isn’t just the building, it’s the congregation and the ministries. We need to be more visible in the community and focus on the needs that are out there now.”
As part of their goal to be more visible and make a positive difference in the community, Horlocker said they recently began the “Let’s be the I in Kind” campaign, which entails “150 days of kindness.”
The campaign is pretty straightforward: from now until mid-September, Horlocker said they’re encouraging their congregants to perform acts of kindness every day above and beyond what they normally would do.
Since they’ve started the campaign, Horlocker said people have been very creative with their acts of kindness, including one person who donated her hair to be used as a wig for a young girl battling cancer.
While the campaign started at the First Presbyterian Church, Horlocker said they hope that other churches and people in the community join in. Those who perform acts of kindness will be encouraged to take pictures of what they did and send them to the church. Horlocker said they intend to fill up the “I” in their “Let’s be the I in Kind” campaign posters with these pictures.
“We’re hoping to get the whole community involved,” Horlocker said.
To learn more about the campaign, look up First Presbyterian Church of Cadillac on Facebook or call (231) 775-7111.
