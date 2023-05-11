First Presbyterian Church rummage sale, pop up boutique to help two organizations

CADILLAC — An upcoming church rummage sale will also have a pop-up boutique aiming at supporting victims of human trafficking and abuse around the world.
The First Presbyterian Church of Cadillac, 221 E. Harris St., is holding its rummage sale beginning Thursday and continuing through Saturday. The sale will help to benefit the Jack Frost Closet, which buys new boots, snow pants, hats and gloves for local children.
In 2022, Jack Frost Closet helped more than 200 children in the area and the need will likely be just as great if not greater later this year. Jack Frost Closet can connect with children in need through various word-of-mouth sources such as Love INC, Oasis Family Resource Center, schools and social media.
Evening appointments are typically scheduled with families during October, November and December. During those appointments, children are fitted with their new boots and other winter clothing.
From 2021 to 2022, the church said it saw an increase of 73%.
While the Jack Frost Closet is helping local children, the rummage sale also will be a site of a pop-up boutique.
First Presbyterian Church member Bedonna Davis is coordinating the pop-up boutique through Women At Risk International. The mission of the nonprofit organization headquartered in Wyoming is to market and sell handcrafted items made by at-risk and rescued men and women from around the world, supporting culturally sensitive, value-added intervention projects, while educating shoppers about the risks the vulnerable face.
Davis said the church is hosting the pop-up boutique during the rummage sale and will not profit from the items sold. All proceeds go back to helping people around the world.
Shelby Sricke, who is the lead response representative for Women At Risk International, said the founder of the nonprofit grew up in Asia and was exposed to the issues of human trafficking and abuse at an early age. After a friend was a victim of abuse when she was 14, it has been a passion for her to help people. They do this by offering safe houses in more than 50 countries for at-risk women, men and children that provide a safe place for them to rebuild their lives.
The products that are sold are made by these people and help to get them back on their feet. The products are bought from them and then sold in these pop-up boutiques or at the brick-and-mortar shop in the Grand Rapids area. The profits are then reinvested into helping these victims.
The items for sale include jewelry, scarves, children’s products, ornaments and more.
“Every $10 in sales can sustain a person for a day. By hosting this pop-up boutique they are raising awareness,” Sricke said.
Both the rummage sale and the pop-up boutique will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
