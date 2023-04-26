CADILLAC — Several vocal performance groups and individual singers will celebrate the joy of spring Sunday, April 30, at the First Presbyterian Church in Cadillac.
Performing will be the internationally ranked Five Star Quartet and Shoreline Youth Quartet, the Presbyterian Church Choir, Cadillac High School Honors Choir, Sandy Bode, Dave McMahon, Amy Schmid and more.
The performance will take place beginning at 4 p.m. Admission is free, although donations for the youth music scholarship fund will be accepted.
The First Presbyterian Church is located at 221 E. Harris St.
