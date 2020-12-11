First storm bringing widespread snow coming this weekend

It looks like the first winter storm of the season is set to hit northern Michigan this weekend.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Matt Gillen said the Gaylord office has been keeping its eye on this storm for most of the week. The model started to show potential for the storm to track more south than originally anticipated earlier this week and with the weekend about to begin Gillen said the storm should drop the first real accumulation of snow in the region.
"There is growing consensus of snow arriving across the Cadillac area late Friday, picking up in coverage through Saturday and into Sunday," he said. "By Sunday, there will be a chance for a lingering snow shower, but most of it should be dry. It will be northern Michigan's first widespread snow."
As for snow accumulations, Gillen said the Eastern Upper Peninsula will probably get about an inch or less while the Northwest Lower Peninsula will have the least amount across the area. The area with the most chance for decent accumulation is around the Saginaw Bay area and up to Alpena, Gillen said.
While the Northwest Lower Peninsula will have the least amount of snow, Gillen said Cadillac to Gaylord over to Rogers City will likely end up with 3 to 6 inches. The eastern portions of Missaukee County, Houghton Lake up to Alpena will likely range between 5 to 8 inches in accumulation.
As you travel south, Gillen said toward Grand Rapids, but especially the Detroit area, the precipitation will strictly be rain. Unlike recent systems that have hit Michigan, Northern Michigan will be taking the brunt of this storm.
When it comes to wind, Gillen said on Saturday they will remain around 10 to 15 mph with gusts between 25 to 30 mph. There also is a chance for blowing and drifting snow, but Gillen said it likely won't be too big of a concern due to the type of snow that will be falling.
Temperatures Saturday will remain around the freezing mark meaning the snow that falls will likely be wetter than the typical lake effect snow accumulation. Gillen said it will be similar, but maybe not as wet, as the snow that fell in mid-November.
With models next week not showing a big warm-up, Gillen said the snow that falls will be around for at least the work week and maybe longer. He also said there will be changes for more snow starting early next week.
As for whether the Cadillac area will have a snow-covered Christmas, Gillen said it is still too early to say with confidence, but the probability is high.
"Historically, the odds are you will. How this winter started makes the probability lower, but it is still in the realm of possibility," he said. "Historically, the probability of having 1 inch of snow at Christmas is 81% and in Kalkaska, it is 89%. There is a high chance for snow at Christmas across the area."
