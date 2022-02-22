CADILLAC — The Cadillac student facing a charge connected to a fight in a high school bathroom was officially charged and petitions seeking charges against three additional teens were filed in Wexford County Probate Court, according to Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins.
In January, Wiggins said he filed a petition with the probate court seeking a charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm but less than murder against one of the Cadillac High School students involved in the fight. That teen was recently in probate court and officially charged with that assault-related offense. Wiggins also said the teen requested an attorney and a pretrial was scheduled.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. The teen is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Wiggins also said he filed a petition seeking charges in the probate court against three other teens. All three will be charged with aid and abet assault to do great bodily harm but less than murder. He also said one of the teens lived outside of Wexford County and, for that reason, the case was transferred to Missaukee County.
On Jan. 26, Cadillac Area Public Schools released a statement from Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown.
The statement indicated a fight at the high school the morning of Jan. 26 resulted in one student being injured and taken to the hospital. It also stated another student could face a charge related to the fight.
The fight happened right before first hour on Jan. 26 in a high school bathroom. Brown said high school staff responded immediately to the fight and one student was injured during the incident. She also said the injured student was taken from the high school to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital for assessment.
Other than the information regarding charges against multiple students, not much additional information has been shared regarding the incident. It was said, however, the student who was injured in the fight was taken to a Grand Rapids area hospital for the injuries sustained.
In January, Wiggins said he watched videos of the incident and, from those, determined to seek the charge against the first student. He also said, at this point, the proceedings likely will remain in the probate court venue, but that could change.
As for the videos he watched, Wiggins said they were posted to social media platforms and obtained during the investigation into the incident. Although he didn’t give much detail, Wiggins said last month it was his understanding the victim in this incident was going to be released from the Grand Rapids area hospital.
He said due to the case involving medical injuries, a victim’s right to privacy and the case involving a juvenile victim and now juvenile defendants, the information his office will provide, in this case, will be limited.
