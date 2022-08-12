CADILLAC — Area superintendents will have a better understanding of how to address threats following a recent training.
The Behavioral Threat Assessment and Management training was created by SIGMA Threat Management, an Ontic company to create a collaborative team between the school districts, law enforcement, emergency management and community mental health across the nation.
“The program is designed to figure out if the student actually poses a threat and the legitimacy of that threat,” said Senior Threat Manger at SIGMA Threat Management, an Ontic company Melissa Reeves.
The training was held Thursday, Aug. 11, at Baker College of Cadillac’s main campus.
Superintendents from seven school districts and one parochial school, along with troopers from the Cadillac State Police Post and members of community mental health organizations, were all in attendance.
The training involves an eight-step process that school districts implement. The eight steps are the backbone to creating the program. Some of the steps include defining prohibited and concerning behaviors, creating a central reporting mechanism and determine threshold for law enforcement intervention.
Manton schools Superintendent Leonard Morrow said that school safety is top priority and are working on building these groups and formulating the plans.
“I’m excited that every school district is going to be on the same page and to be able to rely on each other if a need be threat arises,” said Morrow.
In the video shown during the training, it was said that between the years 2000 and 2010 over 120 plots to do harm to a school were prevented across the nation.
Investigations trooper for the Cadillac State Police Post Rob Swanson said that “when police get called, something bad already happened.”
Swanson said that this program with close the gap in their understanding by being kept in the loop with the school districts.
“Since COVID, many kids have felt isolated and it’s taken a toll on their mental health,” said Child and Family Operations Manger at Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority Erika Solomonson.
Solomonson said she doesn’t want to see a tragedy like a school shooting to happen to this community.
