CADILLAC — Many artists complete their work with pen, pencil, or paintbrush. Devon Dracht prefers to use a chainsaw.
Dracht is a self-taught woodcarver in Marion. He first got into woodcarving because his wife wanted a woodcarving of a little bear holding a welcome sign on their front porch.
“I always thought that wood carving was interesting with chainsaws and so I decided to give it a try,” said Dracht. “And it turned out terrible, but it was fun and I enjoyed it.”
Dracht said after that it really “snowballed” from there and people started asking him for carvings, too. Now a year later, Dracht has his own woodcarving business called 5D Carvings.
His favorite animal to carve is fish, but Dracht said that people really like bears.
“Most carvers do so many bears that they get pretty fast at it,” said Dracht. “But that comes with practice too, you know, you just know the anatomy of a bear.”
With creatures that he has never carved before, like a dragon, Dracht said it could take him up to three times the amount of time to finish because he wants the anatomy to look right.
“It’s a fun way to make people happy,” said Dracht. “I enjoy the work and the creativity.”
A good tool for carvers to use is skeletal anatomy for animals, so then the layout of the bone structure with a marker makes things easier. Other research that Dracht does before a project is looking at photos of said anatomy or other carvings where he could put a spin on it.
Dracht has said no to some carvings due to limited experience.
“I don’t want to disappoint the customer and I also don’t want to fall short on their expectations or even my expectations,” said Dracht.
Dracht is not just picky on what he carves, but also the type of wood. Best types of wood to carve are white pine, cedar and oak.
Oak is a harder wood to carve and can break the chain on the chainsaws. Some tools he replaces after every job because there are special bars just used for carving and they wear out faster than normal chains do. Most of the time carvers re-sharpen the chain and keep going. On every job 95% of the job is done by chainsaws.
“I guess most woodcarvers just have that gift of being able to envision what’s in that log, and to say it simply, you really just have to cut away the pieces that aren’t the bear,” said Dracht
After carving and detailing, Dracht will paint it with an oil based paint. After that it is up to the owner to annually apply timber oil to the carving to help preserve it. Once a year for indoor carvings and twice for outside. The oil will keep the wood from drying out.
Pricing for each carving is determined by the tree type and design. Currently, he accepts customers an hour or two from Marion to do carvings but will go farther if the job is right. 5D Carvings is booked a month out, one of the upcoming carvings on queue is a snowmobile.
In August Dracht is competing at a woodcarving competition in Lewiston. He said that woodcarving is not a “cutthroat” business and that everyone supports each other.
“That’s what makes competitions a lot of fun is because you usually get to see your friends and family, learn some new things along the way and what’s better than an education that you might be getting paid to do?” said Dracht.
Dracht said that when he gets older he would consider traveling around the country and doing carvings full time.
