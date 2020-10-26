CADILLAC — Inside The Market Saturday fishing decoy and folk art collectors had the chance to see the works of several carvers from across the Midwest including famed carver and Cadillac resident Oscar Peterson.
The Market housed multiple vendors featuring local fish decoy carvers, a tank to test and swim decoys, spears, lures, reels, poles, buckets, ducks, and more. The event, which historically happened the past two years at the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center, concentrates on local carvers and the “Cadillac style‘ of decoy making. One of the best-known decoy carvers is Peterson.
In addition to fish decoys, several duck decoys were available for sale, as well as art pieces that were carved from driftwood and other types of wood.
