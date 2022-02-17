CADILLAC — Looking to try your hand at angling? Well, this weekend, the DNR is putting on the first free fishing weekend of the year from Feb. 19 to 20.
These license-free weekends happen once in the winter and again in the summer to offer the community a chance to explore a new hobby or get together for a family activity.
“Basically the idea is to give folks, who, for whatever reason don’t have a fishing license or don’t want to buy a fishing license,” said Mark Tonello, fisheries biologist with the DNR. “This gives them an opportunity to get out and fish without having to have a license.”
Part of the incentive for the event is to garner more interest in recreational fishing, which will hopefully lead to more license purchases. A license for the 2022 fishing season can be purchased starting March 1.
“We do see it as kind of a gateway into the sport for some people that maybe aren’t sure,” Tonello said.
Offering a free weekend of fishing does bring out a decent sized crowd, according to Tonello, but the DNR avoids hosting the event on holiday weekends, leaving room for every participant. Along with bringing more people to local outdoor recreation, free fishing weekend is often a hit for families who want to get out for some fresh air together.
“I know when I was growing up, I fished with my grandpa a lot and my parents and my aunts and uncles, and that’s kind of what we did as a family, and it really strengthened our family ties,” Tonello said. “And so, I know how important fishing was to my family growing up, and I’m assuming it’s the same for a lot of other families, too.”
Trout fishing is still available in the winter in addition to river fishing on the Manistee and Pere Marquette, but for Wexford and Missaukee counties, ice fishing is going to be most common. Tonello said individuals who haven’t been ice fishing before are encouraged to go with someone who has experience. The DNR does not designate any ice as “safe ice,” because it still poses a risk regardless of thickness. That being said, fishers should stick to designated paths on the ice and stay near populated areas.
“So for example, Mitchell State Park is one place that you’ll see a lot of people on the ice. Kenwood Park is another place to get on,” Tonello said. “There are several smaller launches ... so going where other people are is probably a good idea too if you are a new ice fisherman, especially to get on and off the ice safely.”
One area in particular to be aware of is the canal where the ice is thinner than the inland lakes. Considering the freezing temperatures, Tonello said the ice has held up well, but that it can’t hurt to wear a life vest in the case of a break. Bringing a pair of stakes can also be beneficial in an ice fishing emergency.
“If you keep them in your pocket, or some people keep them kind of around their neck on a string, they will help you,” Tonello said. “If you pound them into the ice, it gives you the ability to pull yourself back up on it, because that’s the problem, it’s once you’re fully in the water, it’s hard to get back up on the ice.”
Although a license isn’t necessary to participate this weekend, Tonello said regulations like size limits and daily bag limits still apply. A full list of fishing guidelines can be found on the DNR website.
