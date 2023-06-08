Fish kills may be more common during summer heat

With the first heatwave of the yet-to-begin summer season appearing to be over it is likely only the first of many.
With that in mind, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is reminding anglers, boaters and lakefront property owners they may discover dead fish or other aquatic animals. While such sights can be startling, the DNR also is reminding Michiganders and visitors to the state it is common because summer heat conditions can cause fish and other creatures such as turtles, frogs, toads and crayfish to die.
Environmental conditions strongly affect the stress level of fish; temperature and dissolved oxygen concentrations are key variables. Fish need oxygen just as humans do, but fish absorb dissolved oxygen (oxygen gas that is dissolved in water) directly through their gills into the bloodstream.
During periods of hot, calm weather, dissolved levels of oxygen in nutrient-rich lakes often decline, while the metabolic rate in most fish — the number of calories needed to accomplish basic life-sustaining functions like respiration — increases. That means fish in these systems often are being pinched by both temperature and oxygen at the same time.
Mark Tonello is the DNR Fisheries Biologist for the Central Lake Michigan Management Unit and he said some of the smaller lakes in the Cadillac area certainly could see some fish kills during this summer and have in the past. He also said lakes Mitchell and Cadillac historically haven’t had a lot of fish kills, at least not on any large scale.
With many lakes using chemical treatments to combat nuisance aquatic plants like Eurasian watermilfoil, Tonello said the DNR has noticed a correlation between those treatments and fish kills.
“These usually aren’t large kills, but still we see the correlation. Heat is definitely a cause of fish kills too, especially during spawning seasons,” he said.
Another thing people should realize is just how many fish live in the lake, even the smaller ones. He said the DNR typically doesn’t get concerned about the overall fish population of a lake unless there are thousands or tens of thousands of dead fish.
“The number of major, human-caused fish kills over my career has been very low. The vast majority of the fish kills I’ve ever dealt with were all from natural causes, other than the ones caused or enhanced by chemical treatments for aquatic nuisance plants,” he said.
Fellow DNR fisheries biologist Jeremiah Blaauw said the majority of summer fish kills are due to low oxygen in the water, which is a natural phenomenon associated with weather. He also said other factors such as chemical treatments of aquatic plants and algae can increase the risk of a fish kill.
“’Nutrient-rich’ sounds like a good thing, but that isn’t necessarily true when it comes to water quality,” Blaauw said. “Our lakes often have artificially high concentrations of nutrients due to human-connected sources like wastewater or fertilizer runoff. The nutrients support dense growth of plants and algae. While plants and algae produce oxygen during the day through photosynthesis, they consume oxygen at night via their own respiration. This situation can lead to oxygen crashes during warm summer nights.”
Spawning stress is another factor that plays a critical role in many fish mortality events. Due to the wide variations in climate from north to south in Michigan, sunfish can spawn from May through early July. During the last five years, these three months had the highest numbers of fish kill reports through the DNR’s Eyes in the Field system.
Most fish kill events are the culmination of a series of causes. For example, the following scenario occurs every year in southern Michigan. Bluegills are stressed from spawning activity. At the same time, a period of hot weather causes water temperatures to rise rapidly. Herbicide is applied to control algae and invasive plant species. This combination of stressors depresses the immune system, and bacteria already present in the lake infect bluegills and result in an outbreak of columnaris disease.
A person can report fish kills using the Eyes in the Field website. If a person suspects a fish kill is due to non-natural causes, call the nearest DNR office or Michigan’s Pollution Emergency Alert System at 800-292-4706.
