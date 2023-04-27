This weekend is one of the most anticipated opening days of the entire year when it comes to fishing and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources also wants to remind anglers to keep an eye out for various invasive species.
With the statewide trout opener and the Lower Peninsula inland walleye and northern pike seasons all open Saturday, April 29, you can bet that many anglers have their flies tied and tackle boxes packed, waders ready and rods in their cars and trucks.
Before heading out to that favorite fishing spot this season, the DNR and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy are asking anglers to prepare for one more thing: decontamination. Especially regarding those looking to fish for trout.
Michigan’s trout streams are under increasing threat from harmful species that affect the habitat and food sources for trout and other fish. Both didymo, or rock snot, and New Zealand mudsnail can be moved to new locations on waders, nets and gear.
Michigan DNR Fisheries Biologist Mark Tonello when it comes to didymo it has been found in various locations including in the Upper Manistee River. He also said during the spring and summer last year there was a bad bloom of didymo that affected insect hatches and fishing. The result was a lot of unhappy people.
“People need to be aware (didymo) is there and about not wanting to spread it to any other waters,” he said.
Didymo is a microscopic diatom, single-celled alga, that thrives in cold, low-nutrient streams generally considered pristine. Under the right conditions, prolific growth, or blooms, result in thick mats that can cover river and stream bottoms, reducing habitat for macroinvertebrates including mayflies and caddisfly nymphs, which are important fish food.
Didymo cells are believed to be native to at least parts of the Great Lakes basin, however, blooms are a recent phenomenon. Didymo blooms were first observed in Michigan waters in 2015 in the St. Marys River and then in the Manistee and Boardman Rivers in 2021 and 2022, respectively.
Scientists are still researching the causes of blooms. Regardless of its native/non-native status, didymo has the potential to spread to new areas when cells attach to anglers’ waders and gear.
When it comes to the mudsnails they don’t know a ton about it but are learning more. What is known is the DNR doesn’t want it to spread. So far, there hasn’t been a major negative impact but the emphasis should be put on the so far.
New Zealand mudsnails are only about 1/8 inch long and can be difficult to see. However, these snails can change the aquatic habitats they live in by reaching extremely high densities. When that happens, they can outcompete native macroinvertebrates, leaving fish food in short supply. The mudsnails have no nutritional value, which can negatively affect the overall condition of fish that feed on them.
New Zealand mudsnail populations are known to be present in the Au Sable, Boardman, Grass, Pere Marquette, Pine and Upper Manistee rivers in Michigan. Mudsnails can survive out of water for several days. Because of their small size, they are easily transported on boats, anchors and fishing gear such as waders and nets.
While didymo and the mudsnails are the two big ones that the DNR is reminding people to be mindful of, Tonello said lake anglers who head out this weekend don’t want to spread plants from lake to lake. This includes Eurasian watermilfoil but also Starry Stonewort. He also said it includes zebra and quagga mussels.
“Make sure your trailer and motor are clean of any plants. Make sure you are not taking water from one lake and putting it into another,” he said. “Water from the bilge and live well should be emptied before taking a boat from one lake to another.”
To prevent these damaging species from hitchhiking on your waders and gear, the DNR suggests making plans for decontamination before heading to the water.
Always Clean, Drain and Dry your waders, boots, boats and other gear between trips or before moving to a new body of water. Take extra precaution in areas with known or suspected didymo or New Zealand mudsnail infestations. In addition to removing debris and mud, the State of Michigan recommends using a chemical disinfectant to achieve maximum decontamination for didymo and New Zealand mudsnail.
Possible disinfectants with documented effectiveness for these species include products such as Formula 409 Antibacterial All-Purpose Cleaner applied to waders and gear. Bleach also is an option. Apply a solution of one-half cup or four fluid ounces of bleach to five gallons of water and let stand for 20 minutes.
Finally, Virkon Aquatic can be used. Apply a solution of 20 grams of Virkon Aquatic per liter of water and let stand for 20 minutes. It is suggested to see the manufacturer’s label for additional guidance.
Any chemical disinfectants should be applied to waders and gear on land, at a reasonable distance from the water, to avoid accidental discharge into surface waters.
Research into the effectiveness of products such as Formula 409 Antibacterial All-Purpose Cleaner as a decontaminant for other aquatic species and diseases is ongoing. The Michigan Invasive Species Program will update its recommendations, as needed, based on the best available information to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species.
Finally, the DNR said public reporting plays an important role in the early detection of invasive and nuisance species.
Anyone encountering suspected didymo or New Zealand mudsnail in new locations is asked to photograph and report the find, according to the DNR. To report didymo, use the Eyes in the Field online reporting system. Be sure to add up to three photos to aid in verification.
To report New Zealand mudsnail, make note of the location, date and time of the observation. This will aid in the verification of your report. You may be asked to provide your name and contact information if follow-up is needed. You can contact Lucas Nathan of the DNR at NathanL@Michigan.gov or (517) 599-9323, or Bill Keiper, of EGLE, at KeiperW@Michigan.gov.
The Midwest Invasive Species Information Network online reporting tool also is an option or download the MISIN smartphone app at MISIN.MSU.edu/tools/apps/#home and report from your phone.
