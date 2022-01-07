Fishing for a Cause fundraiser coming Jan. 15

CADILLAC — Matt Miehlke has been working to support the community where he lives.
While that is commendable at any age, it takes on special significance when it’s a teenager. Developmentally, teens usually are focused on themselves. The Cadillac 16-year-old, however, has been focused on trying to make the community he lives in a better place.
Whether through scouting or fishing, Matt is about making his community better. For that reason, he started two fishing tournaments, one held in the summer and one held in the winter. On Jan. 15, The Fishing for a Cause Ice Fishing Tournament is scheduled on Lakes Cadillac and Mitchell.
“Originally, a group of use wanted to see who was better at fishing, but then we decided to open it up to the public and donate money to a good cause,” he said.
In the first few years, Matt said there was only a summer tournament, but it eventually expanded to include a winter tournament. In 2018, the tournament generated $175, which was donated to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, while in 2019 they donated $750 to the Wexford County Animal Shelter.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused cancellation in 2020, but they were able to hold a summer tournament in 2021. Unfortunately, rainy conditions resulted in low participation, Matt said. As a result, they decided to combine the limited funds raised during the summer tournament with the money raised at the Jan. 15 event.
“We don’t have an early sign-up, but looking at Facebook posts, it looks like we will have a big turnout,” he said. “Especially since the ice is finally thick enough to get out on.”
Matt knows giving back isn’t the stereotypical thing teens are thought to do, but for him, it makes sense. Whether it is through scouting or the fishing tournament, Matt said he wants to help the community and this is one way to do that.
After the first year, Matt said it felt good to give back and they decided to continue the tournament. He said participants also are feeling good about giving back as some have returned year after year.
Registration starts at 1 p.m. at Kenwood Park, 2506 North Blvd, and the final weigh-in is at 8 p.m. Fish can be weighed in at any time between 1 and 8 p.m. Winners are determined by weight.
The cost for adults is $20 for one category and $10 for each additional. The cost for kids, 17 and under, is $10 and $5 for each additional.
Categories include pike, walleye and panfish.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.