CADILLAC — Fishing can be a great way to enjoy the outdoors or put food on the table.
But for local businesses, the fishing industry can also be a huge economic driver.
According to the DNR’s most recent Fishery Resource Report published in 2012, Lake Cadillac and Lake Mitchell combined to generate over $1 million annually for the local economy. Thanks to the different opportunities people have to fish on the lakes, Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau Executive Director Kathy Morin said the industry helps drive the economy year-round.
“They’re staying in our lodging properties, they’re going out to eat, they’re purchasing tackle and equipment and they’re getting out and enjoying all of the activities in the community alongside their fishing activities,” she said.
No matter the month of the year, Morin said people are always able to fish. Whether it’s along the shoreline during the summer months or out on the ice during winter, she said this helps the industry thrive year to year.
“Fishing is a fairly low-cost outdoor activity compared to other types of recreation and it’s usually generational,” she said. “It’s an activity that (families) enjoy together.
“It’s an additional element that makes Cadillac a very attractive place to visit and it’s been like that for many, many years.”
C.A.R.M.A. Sport Fishing Charter Service owner Randy Cornell sees lots of families take fishing trips through his business. Entering his fifth season, Cornell said things have gotten better for his business every year.
For 40 days during the summer, Cornell said he takes people on trips to Lake Mitchell, Lake Missaukee, Houghton Lake and Higgins Lake. These trips typically last around five hours each and Cornell said he averages around 100 people each year. Last year, his business generated about $12,000.
“Part of that I think is the publicity that we’ve been able to create for the Cadillac area and the fishing that it offers,” he said.
“(The fishing industry) helps the entire hospitality industry. We put butts in beds, in seats at the restaurants, they come in and buy gear at the shops and they buy fuel at the gas stations.”
Like many businesses and recreational, it all seems to be tied to the local tourism. Cornell said without people visiting the area, the fishing industry would be wiped out along with its economic impact.
“My focus is getting people to come to Cadillac,” he said. “If I can get them to come to Cadillac, chances are I can get you to go fishing.”
Another industry supported by fishing is manufacturing. Morin said companies that make boats benefit from people wanting to out into the water to fish. She also said companies that make fishing equipment, tackle and bait also reap the benefits of the fishing industry in Cadillac.
DNR Fisheries Habitat Biologist Mark Tonello said the fishing industry’s success has to do with the variety of fish in area lakes as well as easy access to those bodies of water.
Based on the latest survey conducted on Lake Cadillac and Lake Mitchell in 2006, Tonello said they estimated there were 29,000 angler trips made for the two lakes combined.
This is partly due to the lakes’ reputation for being good bass and walleye fishing lakes. Tonello said bass are good fighters, which make them fun to catch. He said they are also fairly easy to catch, meaning you don’t need to be an experienced angler to land a few.
Walleye are harder to catch because they are more finicky. Tonello said people enjoy the challenge of trying to fool walleye, plus they are good to eat.
Tonello said the fishing industry thrives in the area thanks to the access points at local parks and along the canal, he said people are able to fish out on a boat or near the shore.
“The Cadillac area has done a really, really good job of making, in addition to having the lakes there, they’ve made the lakes really accessible to people, and people really like that,” he said.
“The stuff we have on Cadillac and Mitchell is pretty accessible and maintained pretty well so being able to get on the water without too much trouble is also a part of it.”
In the coming years, Conrell said he is looking forward to seeing the fishing industry continue to grow in the area. Right now, he said his business is as busy as he wants it to be.
“It’s been getting better every year,” he said.
