CADILLAC — There might not be a time in recent American history when it was as important for small-town businesses to stick together as it is right now.
Businesses in Northern Michigan and elsewhere have been fighting to stay alive during the last several weeks. Many retailers have been forced to close entirely while others have had to shut down major aspects of their operations to come into compliance with the Michigan stay-at-home order that was issued in March to control the spread of COVID-19.
At Toy Town, in Cadillac, owner Thaddaeus Gommesen said he is very afraid about what could happen to small-town businesses as a result of the economic disruption caused by the virus.
He said stay-at-home orders like the one currently in place have the effect of driving people to bigger stores that can remain open because they offer food and other essential products, while small specialty shops like his are left with a fraction of the customer base they used to have. Gommesen said they also likely will suffer from the closure of major festivals and events, including one of the biggest in Cadillac, the Cadillac Lakes Cruise and Car Show.
"It's the biggest weekend of the year ... it's kind of like cancelling Christmas," Gommesen said about the car show being cancelled. "I think a lot of people don't realize that in small towns, five customers a day is a good day."
Gommesen said they've been trying other things to reach customers, including curbside pickup, online sales and even offering to deliver items to homes; on Easter, Gommesen dressed up as the Easter Bunny to deliver toys to the homes of little ones in the area.
About two or three weeks ago, Gommesen said he was contacted by the owners of Willow Market and Meats, who had a business proposal for him.
In a corner of the Willow there is a sort-of open air market where a number of Cadillac businesses — including Toy Town — have displays of their products set up. Other businesses include The Sweet Shop, Annie's Baked Goods, and Simply Delightful.
"It seemed like good timing," Gommesen said. "Any way we can band together as small businesses to make sure products are as available as possible right now."
One of the few small businesses in Cadillac that hasn't experienced a negative impact from the coronavirus, Willow sales actually have increased during the weeks of the stay-at-home order, due largely to the fact that their business model was based primarily on take-out orders before the shutdown occurred.
Owners Jason Towers and Mike Yount purchased the Willow in February and since that time, have tried to cultivate a Cadillac-first philosophy for the products they offer.
"It's what my vision of the Willow has always been," Towers said. "Small businesses sticking together and helping each other out. It's been working well."
Simply Delightful owner Steve Barnes said when the ban on dine-in orders was implemented, it had an immediate and major impact on his business.
"The first week was very scary," Barnes said. "We're still nowhere near normal but if we didn't have partnerships with our outlets (like the Willow), I don't know if we'd survive."
Barnes said where the partnership with Willow has been especially helpful is making up (to a degree) their loss in walk-in customers.
"We don't have the foot traffic we normally have ... it came to a grinding halt," Barnes said. "But a lot of places have been making a concerted effort to shop local and spread the wealth around. Response has been strong and it certainly has made a difference."
The Sweet Shop owner Janeen Russell said the community support they've received since the shutdown went into effect has been incredible, as has the partnership with Willow.
"It's been huge for us," Russell said. "Especially during Easter."
Russell said they still get phone-in orders but instead of having people come to The Sweet Shop to pick them up, they go to Willow, which helps them maintain social distancing while also being able to stay in business.
"We're really trying not to have people come to the store," Russell said. "But we probably would have tried curbside (if the Willow partnership didn't materialize). It's good we have that nice mentality in Cadillac and really nice working relationships downtown. It's only good for all of us."
Annie's Baked Goods owner Lu Ann Graf said their partnership with Willow might be a little different than the others, considering they had been offering their products at the store for years before the shutdown occurred.
That being said, Graf said the arrangement has been particularly beneficial during this time, especially as a way of letting people know they're still open.
Graf said since the shutdown occurred, they've significantly increased the amount of bread they bake to be sold at the Willow, which has compensated for the decline they experienced in custom orders for open houses, weddings and other events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.