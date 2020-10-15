MESICK — Five candidates are running for three open seats on the Mesick Consolidated Schools Board of Education.
The three open seats are for terms of six years.
Candidates are Sally Flatman, Kirsten Ross, Sara Truog, William Sexton and Stephanie Shilling.
The Cadillac News sent questions to each candidate related to school operations, their backgrounds and personal philosophies.
The following are their responses, in no particular order.
Sally Flatman
• Tell us a little bit about yourself and your background.
I'm a lifelong resident of the Mesick area, graduated from Mesick High School in 1995. I have a nursing degree from NMC and practiced as a Registered Nurse in oncology for 15 years before taking time away from my career a few years ago. I'm currently staying home with my children. My husband Mike and I share four daughters and a son, as well as two spunky labs.
• Why are you running for a position on the Mesick board of education?
Nurses are trained to look at the big picture, think rationally, and collect data before making decisions. Those skills will continue to work for me as a board member if elected. The community of Mesick and its school have served myself and my family well. Giving back by serving on the school board would be a privilege I'd take very seriously.
• What do you see as the primary responsibilities of the board of education?
First and foremost the primary responsibility of the board should be to advocate for all students within the district. Any policies, budgets, hiring, and approvals that are made by the board should have the students in mind. The board also needs to be able to build a working relationship with the community members it serves and be approachable.
• If elected, would you strive to make any sort of changes to school operations? If so, please elaborate.
I don't see any immediate changes that need to be made as far as school operations. The current board has done an excellent job staying within budget, I'd like to stay on that trend.
• What are your thoughts on the school’s COVID-19 response plan? Do you think it could be improved in any way?
The administration worked tirelessly to come up with a plan that would get our kids learning again. There is no one plan that's perfect for everyone, but what we've all learned with COVID is that we adapt. I think the current plan is working great so far. I haven't heard any complaints from my kids or anyone else's. I think they are just happy to return to the classroom, and the teachers are happy to have them back.
• What are your thoughts on the level of academic opportunities that in-person pupils have compared to those who attend virtually? Do you think the school could be doing anything more to improve opportunities for all students?
My girls are going in-person, so I don't have first hand knowledge of how our virtual program compares at the moment. I do know that every attempt was made to make it accessible to as many students as possible; by putting in hot spots to outlying areas with poor internet connection, supplying students with devices to work on, and hiring additional staff to support them. Each family situation is unique and they should feel comfortable in the choice they make for their student's educational needs whether it be virtual or in-person.
• What do you see as the biggest challenges facing the district in the future? How do you propose to address those challenges?
I think the biggest challenges facing the district are finances and community support. Financially everything is up in the air. COVID funds can only be spent on certain things, and per-pupil funding seems to change every time we turn around, so trying to come up with a budget can't be easy at all. Gaining support and trust from the community has been an ongoing battle. I think more face-to-face interaction needs to take place when people have questions or concerns. I've always found that going straight to the source gets you the most accurate answers.
• Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, please elaborate.
No
Kirsten Ross
• Tell us a little bit about yourself and your background.
I moved to the area with my husband in 2015. I have an MFA in jewelry and metalsmithing. I’ve worked in the arts and arts administration for most of my career. I coached drama club for several years at Mesick High School and also spent some time as a substitute teacher. I currently work in retail as an optician. I continue to create fine metalwork and sell online.
• Why are you running for a position on the Mesick board of education?
Two of my children graduated from Mesick High School and now attend public Michigan universities on full scholarship. My third child is currently attending Mesick’s Floyd M. Jewett Elementary School. By participating in the school board I can contribute back to the school district and community.
• What do you see as the primary responsibilities of the board of education?
The primary responsibilities of the board of education are to set and maintain the vision and goals of the district, to establish the yearly budgets, and to support the staff, faculty and children. I am especially interested in college and career readiness for all students, including access to financial resources for ongoing education and training. I am also interested in the ways that the district supports the students’ mental and physical health.
• If elected, would you strive to make any sort of changes to school operations? If so, please elaborate.
I would support the faculty and staff in the great work that they are already doing.
• What are your thoughts on the school’s COVID-19 response plan? Do you think it could be improved in any way?
The school district has already created a thoughtful plan that meets the state requirements and works with budget and available resources. I would like to see continued improvement of the district’s remote-learning options. I expect that the state requirements and school plans will evolve along with the virus and the scientific research.
• What are your thoughts on the level of academic opportunities that in-person pupils have compared to those who attend virtually? Do you think the school could be doing anything more to improve opportunities for all students?
Virtual education is tough for students. Most students do best in a classroom with teachers and students. All of our school districts in the area have had to adapt to the need for virtual education very quickly, so of course improvements will need to be made. I would like to see more hybrid options that include both online and in-person time.
• What do you see as the biggest challenges facing the district in the future? How do you propose to address those challenges?
Our biggest challenges will be retaining high quality faculty and staff, maintaining our aging buildings, and addressing the health and safety needs of students.
• Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, please elaborate.
No
Sara Truog
• Tell us a little bit about yourself and your background.
I was born in Cadillac and was an "Army Brat" for the first few years of my life. I am married and we have four kids together, the youngest is on the Autism Spectrum. I have been heavily involved with Mesick Consolidated Schools since we first moved here four years ago. My husband and I both served on the millage committee for the school. I work the Secret Santa Shop every Christmas in the Elementary School, and fostered a teen from the High School for a few months while she and her family figured some things out.
• Why are you running for a position on the Mesick board of education?
A fresh perspective and ideas are necessary to accommodate the growing needs of our children and community. I know I can bring both to the board, combined with the drive to make sure we are doing all we can for these children and young adults. I understand the importance of laying groundwork for generations to come, not just in the present.
• What do you see as the primary responsibilities of the board of education?
Responsibilities of the board are many, but their primary focus should be on decisions that can better the lives and educations of the students by positive changes that will nurture both.
• If elected, would you strive to make any sort of changes to school operations? If so, please elaborate.
I feel many students who have behavioral issues aren't given the same chances as their peers. Oftentimes, the students with an IEP or 504 are looked at by their education label only. As a parent with a special needs student, we need to see these children and young adults as more than a label. I would make sure my voice was heard on behalf of those who feel as if their student was losing their identity to protocols and procedure. Not to interfere with those aforementioned protocols, but to remind others labels are for cans. What is this child like beyond their condition?
• What are your thoughts on the school’s COVID-19 response plan? Do you think it could be improved in any way?
I think the school's response plan is great given how quickly things change regarding the pandemic. All of us have had to adapt, but schools the most. The superintendent of Mesick acted quickly to maximize safety while making sure students were not going to sacrifice their education.
• What are your thoughts on the level of academic opportunities that in-person pupils have compared to those who attend virtually? Do you think the school could be doing anything more to improve opportunities for all students?
I believe students who are receiving an in-person education are better off, through no fault of any district. Virtual students do not have access to some classes such as Music and Physical Education due to the inability to form a proper curriculum for these classes online. Yes, hiking and playing outside are fantastic alternatives given the circumstances, but the experiences, such as those in music class, are irreplaceable.
• What do you see as the biggest challenges facing the district in the future? How do you propose to address those challenges?
A district's success relies heavily on parent and community involvement. During the second millage campaign, there was a lot of negativity surrounding the increase of property taxes to make the necessary changes to the elementary school. We need to think of this as an investment, and that is something I will encourage people to do; invest in our children. This may mean volunteering for events, attending PTA meetings, etc., but we need to invest in the future and not always monetarily.
• Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, please elaborate.
No.
William Sexton
• Tell us a little bit about yourself and your background.
I am a longtime resident of Mesick. I was part of the graduating class of 2000, and I have three daughters currently attending school there. Most of my free time gets spent with my wife going to our daughters' sporting events or other after school activities. I've always loved living in this area and being part of this community.
• Why are you running for a position on the Mesick board of education?
I am running for school board because I see a lot of potential in our school and community and would like to help achieve that potential. I can offer a perspective of the school as both a former student and as a current parent of students at Mesick. I would also be interested in receiving input from other community members on ways to better our school and community.
• What do you see as the primary responsibilities of the board of education?
The board's primary responsibility is to work together to provide the best possible education and opportunities for our students with the resources we have available and to set goals for how we could improve the quality of education.
• If elected, would you strive to make any sort of changes to school operations? If so, please elaborate.
At this time, I don't have any operational changes that I would make in mind. This would be a position that is brand new to me and it would take me a little while to become acclimated to my new role. I am confident after I learn the ins and outs I will be able to contribute and identify any changes that could help.
• What are your thoughts on the school’s COVID-19 response plan? Do you think it could be improved in any way?
So far the school's COVID-19 response seems adequate. We're fortunate to live in a small community that hasn't seen many cases. A true test would be to see what happens if there was a case at Mesick Schools and if we're able to stop it from spreading. It seems the proper guidelines are being followed.
• What are your thoughts on the level of academic opportunities that in-person pupils have compared to those who attend virtually? Do you think the school could be doing anything more to improve opportunities for all students?
While the gap has closed a little in the in-person vs virtual learning opportunities, I believe in-person learning is still the best option for providing the students with a good education. Virtual options will get better as we grow more accustomed to them, but I don't think it will ever be as effective at getting students to engage or prevent them from being distracted by things at home. I don't fault anyone for keeping their kids home given the current pandemic and feel the teachers have done a good job delivering the curriculum for those wishing to stay home to stay safe.
• What do you see as the biggest challenges facing the district in the future? How do you propose to address those challenges?
I believe our school's biggest challenge is going to be funding. We live in an area of low income and there's not a whole lot of growth. The cost of upkeep on the school and keeping up with current technology and resources will catch up with us if we can't offset that without any new students, people, or businesses coming to the area.
• Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, please elaborate.
No, I haven't been.
Stephanie Shilling
• Tell us a little bit about yourself and your background.
I am a 47 year younger single mother. I have resided in Mesick since 2005. I love it here. I have my mother, step father and brother close by. I am active upon outdoor sports. I believe I am well known. I own and operate two businesses. Fox's Small Engine Repair and The Cleaning Headquarters. I also started a small non-profit, A New Creation. The main purpose is transitional living for families overcoming personal challenges.
• Why are you running for a position on the Mesick board of education?
The reason I am running for a trustee board position is I feel I have experienced many obstacles and hurdles and now equipped with great solving skills. I believe education is 100% important for everyone. I have education from Baker College, Northwestern Michigan College and Spring Arbor University. I worked in three committees for the Mesick Bond Proposal. A New Creation sponsored the third bond proposal.
• What do you see as the primary responsibilities of the board of education?
The primary responsibility of The Mesick School Board is the employment of the administrator. Presently the administrator is doing a terrific job and I would love to help vote on keeping our wonderful superintendent. I also would join every commettie I can. To ensure the operations our school and its activities
• If elected, would you strive to make any sort of changes to school operations? If so, please elaborate.
If I am elected as the changes or ideas I have are to keep working on the safety and well being of the staff and students. Even their families.
• What are your thoughts on the school’s COVID-19 response plan? Do you think it could be improved in any way?
COVID-19 has forever changed our viewpoints in life. Since there are no known cases in our school district or affiliations I feel the necessity to keep the protocol in place for the students, facility, building and extracurricular activities. Our coaches for sports are doing an excellent job.
• What are your thoughts on the level of academic opportunities that in-person pupils have compared to those who attend virtually? Do you think the school could be doing anything more to improve opportunities for all students?
Internet learning is not easy for everyone. The academic level is the same for all students. The teachers are working hard to ensure this. It may have been challenging but the staff are doing a wonderful job. When there are zero new cases for three months I'd like to see all the students back in the buildings. Physically present students engage in communication more. I also would like to see the class changing per period resumed. It's important to take a breath and the change of scenery whether it be math or art each teacher uses their classroom as a teaching method.
• What do you see as the biggest challenges facing the district in the future? How do you propose to address those challenges?
The biggest challenge for Mesick School District might be financial support from the community of voters of future needs. Maintenance, upgrades and student population are key to a safe and continued learning in academics. I do feel eventually the whole student body should move to the jr/ sr high building. With an added wing.
• Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, please elaborate.
For election of candidates there is no background check. The voters will vote for who they choose for the three open seats. I am already involved with the district and I don't feel hindered by running for one of the seats. I have worked hard the last 14 years to be a good parent, receive an education and volunteer with community and district efforts. I feel every person deserves human dignity and choice. I have faith in all who vote for it is their right to engage and voice independently.
