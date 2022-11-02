REED CITY — There are five candidates vying for three seats on the Reed City Public Schools Board of Education. The candidates are incumbents Jamie Eichenberg and Christine Mund, Heidie Decker-Thomas, and write-in candidates Melissa Emmorey and David Williams.
The Cadillac News sent each candidate an identical questionnaire. Their responses are as follows.
MELISSA EMMOREY
Q: Tell us about yourself.
I am a write in candidate for the Reed City School Board. My name has to be written on the ballot as Melissa Emmorey. I am a strong voice and I will stand alone on issues if I feel I am standing for what is right. I am a voice of reason. I am a mom of 5 children, four boys and one girl, being a parent is one of my best accomplishments. I will fight as hard for Reed City as I do for my own. I have been working with youth since 2005, I have worked with youth in residential treatment as a therapist and ultimately an administrator.
Q: What do you believe is the most prominent issue currently facing Reed City Public Schools?
Safety for all students is the most prominent issue at Reed City Public Schools, safety is necessary for students to be able to learn. Parental rights are also a very important issue.
Q: With that question in mind, how do you plan to address the issue if elected?
Ensure that as a board member I will fight for the safety of all students by going to Lansing and ensuring that voices are heard. I would also work with students, parents, and community members to gain feedback. I plan on working with law enforcement to ensure that there are safety protocols in place to ensure our children are safe.
Q: What do you believe are the core responsibilities of a school board?
Core responsibilities of a board member is to be of good moral standing, lead by example, to represent and work for the community, teachers, and students that they serve. The purpose of the board is to adopt curriculum, ensuring that curriculum is evidenced based. As a board member it is imperative to listen to others, follow policy and procedure while advocating for what is best for the school and community.
Q: Why did you decide to run for Reed City school board?
I became passionate about advocating for students after an incident occurred with my daughter. I began digging and researching more about what was going on in the district. I realized that I was not alone when it came to being in the dark about issues and what is really going on in our school. I am a strong advocate for children and want to ensure that our children are safe and get the education they deserve.
Q: If elected, what goals would you like to achieve?
Goals that I would like to achieve would be 1. Ensuring the safety of ALL students 2. Improving competency in core subjects 3. Gaining trust back with the community through transparency and open dialogues. 4. Ensure that money is invested to kids directly as much as possible.
Q: Have you ever been convicted of a crime?
I have no criminal history.
JAMIE EICHENBERG
Q: Tell us about yourself.
I am a wife, mother, full-time employee, volunteer, college student at Ferris State University, and current board president. I am a dedicated professional in my career field. I am trustworthy and loyal. I listen to understand, and I recognize that the words I say are reflective upon my district. My tenure on the board has proven that I don’t shy away from difficult but crucial decisions, it has also shown that I have the ability to work collaboratively with others who may not share the same opinion as I do.
Q: What do you believe is the most prominent issue currently facing Reed City Public Schools?
The district along with many other districts in the State is struggling academically. I plan to continue to work with the Superintendent and the rest of the board to identify the areas that we are struggling, and to then analyze the data so that we can focus our resources where they will be most effective. We have a learning gap that needs attention. Students need to feel safe and supported in order to learn. I will continue to make sure that our district provides a safe and supportive environment for everyone.
Q: With that question in mind, how do you plan to address the issue if elected?
School boards can not be singularly focused on particular issues or personal agendas. The plans to correct an error can not be mine alone, so for the betterment of the district I will continue to be collaborative with the rest of the board. I will continue to ask questions so that I understand what is within my ability and I will continue to lead through governance and not micromanagement. I will convey my thoughts in a professional manner and trust that our educational leaders can meet the goals of the district.
Q: What do you believe are the core responsibilities of a school board?
The board is the representative body of the district. The board sets policies, goals, and budgets and is the communities’ link to the public school. The members of the board understand that they can not be a board of one, and are instead a consensus voice. It takes a long time and a great deal of effort to understand the board’s role. It is about learning to decipher the intricacies of school data, what it takes to make effective change. It is about showing up and staying involved. Board service isn’t just about pointing out problems, it’s about finding solutions.
Q: Why did you decide to run for Reed City school board?
I decided to run again because our board has finally come together as a cohesive unit and we have started to finally make progress on district improvements. We are working towards a cohesive curriculum across the district. We have leadership in place within our district that is going steer us in the right direction, and with their guidance, the board has the opportunity to make some positive changes that could improve the quality of education at Reed City Area Public Schools. It’s a lot of work, but I really enjoy being a part of this team.
Q: If elected, what goals would you like to achieve?
The district has undertaken the task of strategic planning. It has allowed us the opportunity to listen to the voices of our community and to work toward creating a strategic plan that will ensure we are meeting the needs of all students and staff. I would like to be a part of the future that we are creating. When I ran in 2018, I said that I wanted transparency for our community and I still believe that. We voted to stream our business meetings in a measure of transparency, and there is still work to be done on effective communication.
Q: Have you ever been convicted of a crime?
Never.
CHRISTINE MUND
Q: Tell us about yourself.
I was born and raised in Reed City. I attended Reed City schools, graduated in 1988 and attended Ferris State University in business administration. My husband, Marty, and I have been married for over 32 years and raised our three boys together. They all attended and graduated from RCHS. We also have two beautiful granddaughters. I have spent many years giving back to our school and our community. I was a member and treasurer of the elementary PTO for 12 years, member and President of the Reed City Youth League / Little League for 14 years.
Q: What do you believe is the most prominent issue currently facing Reed City Public Schools?
We have many different issues currently facing RCAPS. The one which I would like to focus on is our ongoing Strategic Plan. Surveys were taken by students, parents, staff and community members. There were a group of 30-plus people (administration, staff, board members, parents, students and community members) who engaged in breaking those surveys down into goals. I want to proceed with this and see these goals come to fruition.
Q: With that question in mind, how do you plan to address the issue if elected?
We will be looking at the goals which were created and further examined by a group of administration and staff members to give the board of education a direct path and time lines for each of these goals to be met. These are goals which were created directly from the surveys which were taken by many different groups of people. They are goals we will reach to make RCAPS a better institute for our community.
Q: What do you believe are the core responsibilities of a school board?
The responsibility of the school board is to balance the budget, hire and evaluate the Superintendent, set goals, establish policy and approve curriculum.
Q: Why did you decide to run for Reed City school board?
I was appointed to the school board in May 2015. I ran for election and won a seat on the board in November 2015, for the term starting in January 2018. I am asking the community to re-elected me so I can continue the work the current board has started. Since May of 2015, every position on our board has been turned over except one and he will not be re-running this election. I want there to be stability within the board members, not a constant revolving door which we have had in the past. The board currently works very well with each other and our superintendent. I would like to continue that.
Q: If elected, what goals would you like to achieve?
Again, there were many goals that have been created out our of Strategic Planning sessions. These are the goals set because people cared enough to fill out surveys for us. These are the goals our community created in essence. That’s what’s important to me… I am an elected official…elected by the people. There is no place for personal opinions or personal agendas when you represent the people who voted you into office.
Q: Have you ever been convicted of a crime?
NO!
DAVID WILLIAMS
Q: Tell us about yourself.
I’m David Williams, a resident of Reed City since 1996, former board member, and am running as a write-in candidate for the open RCAPS Trustee seat. I’ve served at a local facility for abused, neglected and adjudicated kids for those 27 years, three in direct care with the kids and the balance in a management role. I’ve seen first-hand the results of trauma in children and am educated in trauma-informed care. My BA is in Criminal Justice and received a Master’s in Business Administration (I.T. concentration) from Ferris.
Q: What do you believe is the most prominent issue currently facing Reed City Public Schools?
Reed City Schools struggle with low test scores compared to state averages. When I was previously on the board we focused on the whole child, identifying the root cause of poor scholastic performance by understanding their needs. This work needs to expand because test scores by themselves are not the complete picture. I want to assure our schools are focusing on providing the best environment, curriculum, and delivery of education we can. This isn’t a “single issue” that can be addressed with bumper sticker platitudes. It requires thought, dedication and commitment.
Q: With that question in mind, how do you plan to address the issue if elected?
Addressing these issues begins with fact finding and consensus building, not by getting distracted by wedge issues, resorting to tribalism, and “us versus them” mentality. We’re a small community with a wide variety of perspectives, ideas, and goals. Our schools, the board, and the community need to be respectful of each other while working together to provide the best possible outcomes for our kids. I believe we want better for our children than we had for ourselves. I can work with those of differing viewpoints to achieve this goal. Others see opportunities to attack and drive wedges.
Q: What do you believe are the core responsibilities of a school board?
I see two groups of roles. The textbook group consists of: goal setting, establishing and developing policy, hiring, evaluating and holding accountable the superintendent and staff, establishing budget, curriculum and facility needs. But there’s more, such as being invested and involved in the schools. Being aware that the decisions made aren’t in a vacuum and will have rippling effects throughout the community. It involves leading through understanding, and being responsible, ultimately, to the kids of the community, to assure them the best opportunity we can provide as they go forward in life.
Q: Why did you decide to run for Reed City school board?
I am running as a write-in candidate because experience matters. The board must be guided not by feelings, but by facts, data, and interpretation of law. I am not a reactionary candidate with an axe to grind. My decisions are based on analyzing the available information, considering the legal obligations, determining the safety factors for all involved, and presenting my case to my fellow board members. No decision is made in a vacuum, or by a lone voice — one must find ways to build agreement. I’ve served on the board previously and am aware of both the breadth AND the limits of the board’s authority. This provides a distinct advantage.
Q: If elected, what goals would you like to achieve?
I want to see an increase in the number of families in our district choosing Reed City Schools over going out-of-district. I want to reconnect with the families that have fallen through the cracks since 2020 and partner with them again. I want to retain talented, enthusiastic instructors that spark curiosity and encourage our kids. Finally, I want every child to know they are in a safe and welcomed environment where learning can take place.
Q: Have you ever been convicted of a crime?
No, I have never been charged or convicted of a crime.
HEIDIE DECKER-THOMAS
Q: Tell us about yourself.
My name is Heidie Decker-Thomas. I was raised in Reed City and graduated in 1999. I have been married for 20 years and we have four boys. Our oldest graduated in 2022 and our youngest is in fifth grade. I am very involved in our community and love helping where needed. I am the treasurer on the Reed City Rocket Football board. Seven years ago I started a group called Reed City Christmas Miracles who provide presents to local families in need. I love our community and I am always willing to help.
Q: What do you believe is the most prominent issue currently facing Reed City Public Schools?
I believe there are many changes happening in our schools and in schools all over Michigan. During the COVID shutdown, many parents became more involved in what was going on at school. As this happened, a large number of parents started questioning procedures, curriculum and things that were being allowed. Parents want answers and transparency between the board, administration and community. The lack of transparency is causing a big divide in our community. Parents have rights and there is increased fear that those rights are being taken away little by little.
Q: With that question in mind, how do you plan to address the issue if elected?
I would like to find a way for there to be open communication between staff, parents and the board. A place for people to feel comfortable to talk about their concerns. A place where those concerns would be heard, answers would be given and solutions would be figured out. Forming a parent focus group who meets regularly and can have open interaction with staff and board members would be a great start.
Q: What do you believe are the core responsibilities of a school board?
There are many important responsibilities of school board members. I believe the most important role is making sure the superintendent is doing their job to the best of their ability. The board is elected by the parents and should be their voice to make sure the students are getting everything they need offered to them. The board needs to make sure the school district is always finding ways to improve. Our children deserve the best and we need to provide them with everything they need to succeed.
Q: Why did you decide to run for Reed City school board?
During COVID I was faced with some challenging decisions, which led me to start attending board meetings regularly and I found them very informative and interesting. While attending the meetings, I realized there was a huge gap in reality and communication between the board and parents. I have many concerns about things currently going on in our school district and more fears of things coming our way. If I want to see change, I need to be willing to stand up and try to make a difference.
Q: If elected, what goals would you like to achieve?
I hope to close the communication gap between the school board, staff and parents. Many people do not feel they are heard or feel important and everyone deserves to be heard. Everyone involved needs to be able to communicate without hate and anger. We need to work on listening to each other and find solutions that will work for everyone involved. By closing this gap, hopefully we can start to address the many issues going on inside our school system.
Q: Have you ever been convicted of a crime?
No I have not.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.