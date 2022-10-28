EVART — There are five candidates in the running for two separate seats on the Evart Public Schools Board of Education in the upcoming November election. Candidates Todd Bruggema, Tammy Dellar and Mark Moody are going up against incumbents Kelly Millen and Rosie McKinstry.
The Cadillac News submitted an identical questionnaire to each candidate. Their responses are as follows:
TODD BRUGGEMA
Q: Tell us about yourself.
I’m a proud 1983 graduate of Evart Public Schools. I have two adult children. One is an Executive Recruiter and the other is a High School Teacher. I have a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and a master’s degree in Education Administration. I worked in K-12 education for 30 years as a teacher, coach, assistant principal and principal. Currently, I am working for the Downtown District Association of Evart.
Q: Why do you want to be a member of Evart’s Board of Education?
I want to help bridge the gap between the community and the school system by offering a diverse perspective through my education background. I have been blessed to have grown up in the Evart community. It is one of the best small communities in Northern Michigan. I want to give back to the city I love and to help provide opportunities for the students of Evart to be successful.
Q: What do you feel is the biggest issue currently facing Evart Public Schools?
There is a disconnect between the school administration and the public. Communication needs to be improved. It is important to address issues in a timely manner, so they do not fester and grow.
Q: With that answer in mind, how would you approach the issue in office?
Being completely open and transparent so it is clear that nothing is being hidden through the exchange of ideas and opinions while actively listening is the key to resolving the communication issues at Evart Public Schools. As a school board member, I would encourage the community, parents, teachers and administrators to come together to create a vision for the educational system. It is the responsibility of the board to bridge the gap between the school administration and the public. The only way to do that is through open communication.
Q: Tell us about an experience that you feel qualifies you to sit on the board.
My 30 years working in education have given me the qualifications needed to accomplish the goals of the school board. I have knowledge and experience in developing a yearly budget, negotiating with the teacher’s union, implementing curriculum and creating policies. Utilizing these skills as a school board member will ensure that our school system is functioning at a high level of efficiency.
Q: Which of your qualities/characteristics make you a good fit for the office you’re seeking?
My desire to understand a situation fully before reacting is one of my best qualities. When an issue arises, I research and investigate all facts before making a decision. I will seek out information from parents and community members as well as staff and administration before coming to a conclusion on an issue. It is the school board’s responsibility to ask “why” and “show me the evidence that supports this.” As a member, I will make sure that is done.
Q: What is your strongest belief/personal policy?
I believe Evart Public School students should be ready to enter the workforce, military, trade school or college upon graduation. Therefore, all students deserve a strong foundation and fundamental education. The educational foundation is based on reading, writing and math skills. These three pillars create the support that is needed to be successful in all aspects of life.
Q: Have you ever been convicted of a crime?
No
TAMMY DELLAR
Q: Tell us about yourself.
I am a 1988 Evart High School Graduate. I currently work for the Evart Housing Commission as the Tenant Services Administrator. I also work as an accountant for Unit Assistant, a local company with many business ventures in the Evart area. I have lived in Evart most all my life. I moved away for a period of time after graduation. After starting a family, my husband William and I decided to move back to Evart and raise our children in our hometown. I am now a proud mom of three recent Evart High School graduates. Cyana Dellar 2018, Auston Dellar 2020 and Carly Dellar 2022. I am looking to stay involved and constructively place my time back into Evart Public Schools.
Q: Why do you want to be a member of Evart’s Board of Education?
I am running for a seat on Evart’s Board of Education because I feel that every time there is an election it is an opportunity for a new perspective and a fresh set of ideas. I have seen many positive changes over the years and I welcome the opportunity to place my time and energy into making decisions in the best interest of our students.
Q: What do you feel is the biggest issue currently facing Evart Public Schools?
I feel one of the biggest issues in the Evart Public School System is transparency and policy. There is a need to educate on policy and procedure throughout the Evart Public Schools. There is a system of accountability from student to superintendent that needs a reset. I also believe there is an obligation to the parent to follow policy to ensure their child is co-existing in a safe learning environment.
Q: With that answer in mind, how would you approach the issue in office?
I would start by acknowledging the voice that brings the concern to the board. Listen with the intent of addressing the issue and then provide follow up. I have listened to many questions and concerns come before the board — but I am yet to witness feedback. Acknowledging someone is the first step in the right direction. It creates a relationship of working together for the same cause.
Q: Tell us about an experience that you feel qualifies you to sit on the board.
Truthfully to state an experience that “qualifies me” to sit on the board would be assuming that one particular event is enough experience to take on the responsibility of a board member. I believe that choosing to run for this position is based on many situations/experiences that have come before me over the course of time. Situations where I see opportunity for change or places where I feel my input could be valuable.
Q: Which of your qualities/characteristics make you a good fit for the office you’re seeking?
Qualities/characteristics that make me a good fit for School Board is my ongoing involvement in school activities, as well as the relationships that I have built over the years with teachers and parents. I have 16 years experience in accounting so analyzing financial reports come second nature to me. I have put three very different children through Evart Public Schools. As a parent I have faced challenges with IEP’s and 504’s. I promote creative learning and will advocate for special needs education. I am not afraid to ask the uncomfortable questions or approach difficult situations. If I am elected for this position I will dedicate my time and energy to staying connected with EPS staff, students and parents.
Q: What is your strongest belief/personal policy?
My strongest belief is that if you remain God conscious in all you do, your days will be much brighter.
Q: Have you ever been convicted of a crime?
I have never been convicted of a crime!
MARK MOODY
Q: Tell us about yourself.
I am a proud graduate of Evart High School and a longtime resident of the Evart Community. I have earned a Bachelor’s of Science in Education and a Master’s Degree in Educational Administration. I am currently a Full Time Faculty of Central Michigan University College of Education in the Department of Teacher Education and an Educational Consultant for a number of school districts in Michigan in the areas of compliance, governance, student and staff performance and finance-related items. I have worked in schools and the educational setting for the past 35 years.
Q: Why do you want to be a member of Evart’s Board of Education?
As a student and a graduate of the Evart Public schools I developed a solid educational foundation that allowed me to reach my life goals, aspirations and dreams. I want to be a part of providing an educational environment that allows children and young adults the opportunity to develop a solid foundation in all educational areas (academics, socially and behaviorally) so that they can also realize their life goals, aspirations and dreams.
Q: What do you feel is the biggest issue currently facing Evart Public Schools?
Accountability and Transparency. The community is concerned that the current school board is not holding the school staff accountable for their actions. There are many families in Evart that do not feel that their school is a safe place for their child. I feel that the school board’s inability to be transparent with the community, school staff, families and students has created an adversarial relationship. The inability of the board and the school administrators to respond to questions and concerns brought forth by the community, families and students has further deteriorated the ability to work together in support of children and young adults.
Q: With that answer in mind, how would you approach the issue in office?
If I am fortunate enough to be elected I will be visible and approachable to members of the community, school staff, families and students. I will be accountable to see that all of the concerns, ideas and questions brought forth by individuals are responded to in a timely and productive manner. I will work to rebuild the trust, communication and respect between the school and community. This unitedness is critical in the delivery of an appropriate educational program that allows each and every student the opportunity to maximize their potential.
Q: Tell us about an experience that you feel qualifies you to sit on the board.
Over the years I have worked with hundreds of families, students and staff. In a number of cases I have served as a mediator between the family and school in the development of an appropriate educational program. It is so rewarding to receive an invitation and attend a student’s graduation who participated in that educational program.
Q: Which of your qualities/characteristics make you a good fit for the office you’re seeking?
I promote family and community input and involvement. I am able to provide oversight and effective governance. I believe in providing an educational environment that allows all students to maximize their potential. I embrace transparency and accountability. I believe every family should have access to a safe, positive and effective school. I will provide fiscal responsibility, accountability and oversight.
Q: What is your strongest belief/personal policy?
I believe that children and young adults are our most valuable resource. They are our and this world’s future. It is essential that the Evart Public School System provide an education that allows all Evart Students to develop socially, behaviorally, emotionally and academically so that they have a sound foundation so that they can achieve their life goals, aspirations and dreams.
Q: Have you ever been convicted of a crime?
I have not been convicted of a Felony Crime.
KELLY MILLEN
Q: Tell us about yourself.
My high school sweetheart and I have lived in Evart for the past 29 years in the home my Grandfather built and are members of Calvary Baptist Church. I was a stay-at-home parent with our four children until I went to work for a local bank. After our youngest graduated with her bachelor’s degree, I went to college and am currently an RN in the Emergency Department. Our children have all graduated from EHS along with several foster children and an Exchange student whom we hosted. We are still foster parents of one special needs child.
Q: Why do you want to be a member of Evart’s Board of Education?
I have been on Evart’s School Board for the past 20 years and have been an active advocate for parents and for the safety and success of all students. I strongly feel that, if given the tools and safe environment, students have the opportunity to be successful and be productive members of society. I am determined to take advantage of the resources necessary to make this happen.
Q: What do you feel is the biggest issue currently facing Evart Public Schools?
Safety is always on the front burner. Parents want to know that their child will be safe when entering our school doors. I am one of those parents. I also want our children to be informed as technology so quickly advances and want to offer a well-rounded education with many different opportunities to explore.
Q: With that answer in mind, how would you approach the issue in office?
Staff are provided mandated education annually for the safety and well-being of our students understanding that we are not isolated from situations because we are a small town. I will always be open-minded and act upon situations brought to the Board of Education fairly and with respect in mind for all students involved. We have, in the last couple of years, put many safety measures in place within all three schools and have offered our staff tools to implement these. Keeping up to date with technology is an ongoing task and we strive to maintain our commitment to do so.
Q: Tell us about an experience that you feel qualifies you to sit on the board.
Graduating four children, many foster children and an exchange student from Evart Schools, I have a passion to make our school the best place to be. My husband is also a retired teacher from EHS. We proudly say, “Go Cats!”
Q: Which of your qualities/characteristics make you a good fit for the office you’re seeking?
I strive to do what is right in all circumstances and am not afraid to work hard and follow through. I consider honesty, integrity and encouragement invaluable characteristics that I try to incorporate in all areas of my daily life.
Q: What is your strongest belief/personal policy?
My strongest belief goes in accordance with my faith: Love your neighbor. In respect to our schools, it translates that all staff and children be treated fairly, equally and with the highest respect. I will work hard to see that the best can brought out in our students, staff and school district because I care about their future and want to see them reach their potential.
Q: Have you ever been convicted of a crime?
No.
ROSIE MCKINSTRY
Q: Tell us about yourself.
I have been a resident of the Evart community and school district my entire life. I graduated from Evart Public Schools, as did my parents, my husband, our sons and their wives, and now my granddaughter attends Evart Elementary. I have served on the Evart Board of Education for 10 years. In past years I have been involved with the Parents for Kids at EES, a health advisory committee at EHS, working on the Kids Pad project at EES, a member of the Evart Sports Boosters for many years and currently volunteer at the elementary being a reading buddy and guest reader with the Evart Reads program.
Q: Why do you want to be a member of Evart’s Board of Education?
I would like to continue to be a member of the Board of Education to serve out school district and community, while making EPS the best possible for all of our students. I am devoted to this district and would like to continue working on various committees such as negotiation and building and grounds, and the review of school policies. And to always provide safety to all who attend, working and visit our schools.
Q: What do you feel is the biggest issue currently facing Evart Public Schools?
I believe that children are our future and that they deserve the best education that our district can provide. My issue is to provide that education. Out school district has to address the needs of all out students by giving them the opportunity and guidance for success in whatever future path they choose after graduation. I hope to be a part of providing that path to succeed.
Q: With that answer in mind, how would you approach the issue in office?
To approach and achieve the best education it is necessary to provide the curriculum and tools that our teachers need, promoting more parent and community involvement and open communication. There must be communication between teachers, parents, administration, community members and the Board of Education. We all must work together. Our students here at EPS need to know we care and believe in their success.
Q: Tell us about an experience that you feel qualifies you to sit on the board.
I feel qualified to continue to serve on the Board of Education with the knowledge I have gained and experiences I have had while being involved both as a community member and school board member. My career gave me experience to establish and oversee a budget, working with school millage tax rates and school property taxes.
Q: Which of your qualities/characteristics make you a good fit for the office you’re seeking?
I am devoted to our school district and community and would like to continue in making it the best for all who call Evart their home. I am always willing to listen to any concerns, feel that I am approachable and have the time needed to fulfill the duties of a school board member.
Q: What is your strongest belief/personal policy?
I believe that all of us who live and work in the Evart Public School District should agree that we are in this together to make Evart Public Schools a place that everyone wants to attend and be a Wildcat.
Q: Have you ever been convicted of a crime?
No, I have not.
