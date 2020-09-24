LAKE CITY — Five candidates are running this November for three open spots on the Lake City Area Schools Board of Education.
All three positions are four-year seats and candidates running are Tami Wolverton, Dale Rainier, Thomas Redman, Brian Kunkel and Edward Pruden.
The Cadillac News sent questionnaires to all the candidates. Four of the candidates replied to the questionnaires but Kunkel did not respond by press time.
Tami Wolverton
• Tell us a little bit about yourself and your background.
I have lived in the area with my husband for the last 18 years. We have two children who both attend Lake City Schools. We are also both small business owners in addition to our careers. I have worked as a higher education administrator for the last 15 years. My background includes adjunct teaching, reviewing curriculum, and academic advising. I hold an MBA, which coupled with my managerial experience, gives me a solid budget background. I also possess a Doctorate in Community College Education. My family has a long-standing commitment to engagement, volunteering, and giving back to our community.
• Why are you running for a position on the Lake City board of education?
I strongly feel that the board needs someone with my background and experience. These next couple of years are going to be challenging. We are going to be asked to do more with less — and I have proven experience doing just that at educational institutions. I believe the foremost priority should be placed on essential learning. I am not seeking this seat so that it can benefit me, but rather for the value I feel I can bring to the students. It will be demanding work, no doubt, but I am completely up for the challenge.
• What do you see as the primary responsibilities of the board of education?
I believe that a school board must be receptive to parents, teachers, students, and the community. A board member is a trustee of the community. That trustee should be accessible and willing to collaborate with all members of the community. A board member should help to build public understanding, support, and participation. A key issue for school boards is to create a long-term vision that provides the necessary opportunities students need to reach their full potential. The board is responsible for establishing and maintaining a structure that supports this vision, empowers their staff, and provides overall leadership and direction.
• If elected, would you strive to make any sort of changes to school operations? If so, please elaborate.
My years of managerial experience have taught me to first get to know the lay of the land before proposing any type of immediate change. I have reviewed past board meetings, notes, and have had conversations with parents, students, current board members, teachers, and administrators. Based on those conversations, I have a sense of where to focus, and would plan to explore those topics in further detail as a board member. With that said, I am an action-oriented person who strives for timely follow-through in all the work that I do.
• What are your thoughts on the school’s COVID-19 response plan? Do you think it could be improved in any way?
The school should be commended for their work during this unprecedented time. There was no rule book to reference as this has been a first for everyone involved. I truly appreciate their efforts. As I’m writing this response, we are one week into the new school year. So far, so good. They have developed an app to keep families informed, held virtual teaching workshops, and are working with students in-person to easily transition to virtual if needed. If I had to make any recommendation, I would say keep students and families involved in the decision-making process as much as possible.
• What are your thoughts on the level of academic opportunities that in-person pupils have compared to those who attend virtually? Do you think the school could be doing anything more to improve opportunities for all students?
Again, it’s important to point out that the school administrators and teachers had limited time to put forth a completely virtual schedule and lesson plan. I support the decision to employ Lake City teachers for virtual learning. This choice is highly desirable for families, and will ensure those students also receive a quality education. Additionally, the school has provided a Parent University tool as a resource for families to learn more about the virtual platform technology being utilized.
• What do you see as the biggest challenges facing the district in the future? How do you propose to address those challenges?
1. Funding — Cuts mean smaller staff, fewer resources, including new construction and facility repairs, and a lower number of services schools can provide for students.
I would help to build grassroots support for projects where we invite outside stakeholders to take part in planning facility improvements, and explore more grant opportunities.
2. Staff training and Retention — Larger class sizes, the acceleration of teacher retirements and competing pay results in school districts struggling to find and keep qualified teachers.
I would suggest offering incentives to current teachers, review of current salaries and benefits, and making more training available, especially in technology-related areas.
• Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, please elaborate.
No
Dale Rainier
• Tell us a little bit about yourself and your background.
After graduating from Lake City in 1993, I attended and graduated from University of Northwestern Ohio. Currently I work as the Director of Customer Contact for a large BPO company responsible for all customer contact channels primarily focused in the financial services, help desk and health care industry. My wife (Melissa) and I have been married 23 years and have three children, Taylor 23, Hunter 13 and Phoebe 3. I am currently President of the Lake City Athletic Boosters and Secretary for the Missaukee Conservation Club.
• Why are you running for a position on the Lake City board of education?
I believe I have sound judgment, an even temper, a willingness to collaborate and a sincere interest in public education in the community. I strongly believe that children are the ultimate focus, as school board members we will work together to accomplish goals specific to improving/maintaining the schools for the current/future children. My unique business and personal life experiences will bring a fresh new perspective to the school board allowing me the ability to represent different groups within our community. I also have a personal interest in preserving and improving the quality of the school system as my son currently attends Middle School (8th) and my daughter will be attending Pre-School next fall.
• What do you see as the primary responsibilities of the board of education?
An effective school board plays an important watchdog role in keeping our school on track, and setting policies that affect our children and school. The school board sets the vision and goals for the district, and holds them accountable for results. I believe one school board member cannot do the job alone. Effective school board members contribute unique talents and life experiences while collaborating and working as a team.
• If elected, would you strive to make any sort of changes to school operations? If so, please elaborate.
In my business life I have often traveled and working with various clients and the first thing I always do is understand their processes, procedures and structure. If elected I fully intend to learn from current school board members, teachers and administrators. Once I fully understand the current landscape, I would be in a better position to answer this type of question.
• What are your thoughts on the school’s COVID-19 response plan? Do you think it could be improved in any way?
From a parent perspective, I think the school implemented a well thought out plan and have executed on that plan. I would love to meet with administrators, teachers, students and parents to discuss how they feel about the plan in terms of how students are learning and advancing. Once gathering that information, I would be in a better position to make improvement recommendations.
• What are your thoughts on the level of academic opportunities that in-person pupils have compared to those who attend virtually? Do you think the school could be doing anything more to improve opportunities for all students?
I fully admit my knowledge of the virtual option is limited as the choice was clear for our family and my son went back to face-to-face instruction. From the information I have I believe the school put together a great plan for addressing the needs of both virtual and face-to-face learning. The plan has the ability to move to 100% virtual if needed and has options for virtual students to move back to face-to-face learning.
• What do you see as the biggest challenges facing the district in the future? How do you propose to address those challenges?
In the near future, a few items such as budget shortfalls, technology advancements, bullying (cyberbullying) that the district will face moving forward. In the current climate, we will have to address specifically the items outside the confines of school. I strongly believe my background lends itself nicely with working with the other school board members on technology and budget related shortages to support our primary goal that is “no child is left behind.‘ We need to ensure policies and procedures are written to make sure needs are met based on choice of school type be it face-to-face or virtual learning.
• Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, please elaborate.
No, I have not been convicted or charged with a crime.
Thomas Redman
• Tell us a little bit about yourself and your background.
My grandfather was born and raised in Lake city and graduated from LC in 1922. I have lived here my entire life. I have worked in the oil fields, done concrete work, am a licensed builder, drove semi-truck, and taught construction technology at Ferris. I retired from Rieth-Riley after 20 years as quality control manager in Manton, Traverse city, and the Petoskey areas. I worked for Lake City Materials as the Aggregate Division Manager for three years, and am currently working for Halliday sand and Gravel. I enjoy hunting, fishing and trapping, traveling, working around the house. I love a great wife, and Jesus is my savior.
• Why are you running for a position on the Lake City board of education?
Sense of community. I really enjoy helping others to achieve their goals. I love Lake City and see the school as a major part of that. It makes me happy to see our youth getting all the possible opportunities we can provide and having the school be an asset in the community.
• What do you see as the primary responsibilities of the board of education?
Set and enforce policy and be a support system and sounding board for the entire staff.
• If elected, would you strive to make any sort of changes to school operations? If so, please elaborate.
Not as an agenda item. Obviously, as with anything, things are in a constant state of change. Challenges arise from nowhere and they all need to be addressed one at a time. My goal is always to listen and learn, then make the best decision for the district and community. Things are not always clear, but I have always used this as my guide, “do the right thing for the right reasons.‘
• What are your thoughts on the school’s COVID-19 response plan? Do you think it could be improved in any way?
This is a work in progress. We are taking all the precautions we can while at the same time making school the best possible experience for everyone. I will say the staff has done a magnificent job of preparing for the start of school and as we proceed we have every expectation that we will learn along the way and make adjustments as are appropriate. It’s a moving target and we will refocus regularly.
• What are your thoughts on the level of academic opportunities that in-person pupils have compared to those who attend virtually? Do you think the school could be doing anything more to improve opportunities for all students?
I believe academically opportunities are the same. The challenge will be to engage the virtual students the same way the in-person students are. Without the face-to-face instruction, I believe the virtual students have more pressure on themselves to be disciplined in their focus. I believe the classroom setting provides a far more social and emotionally healthy environment. It’s like watching your church service online. Every attempt is made to present the same message, but without the in-person social interaction, it’s just not the same. I totally respect the wishes of individuals and families to remain in the safety of their home for any reason, but I think being around other people is an important part of being human. My goal would be to get all students back in the classroom as soon as it is possible, knowing full well that might be a while.
• What do you see as the biggest challenges facing the district in the future? How do you propose to address those challenges?
Finances are a constant concern, staffing is a concern, but the unknowns are the greatest challenge. The administration has made a great effort to seek out quality staff that have the right heart for the district. I think quality people rise to the challenge when needed and we have quality people. The current environment is a perfect example. No one saw it coming. No one had a plan in place. But the people rolled their sleeves up and got to work and I feel they have done an amazing job. Its always the people that solve problems, not a plan.
• Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, please elaborate.
I remember getting a ticket for too many tip ups. The conservation officer told me he admired that I was trying hard as he was handing me my ticket. That’s about it.
Edward Pruden
• Tell us a little bit about yourself and your background.
I have a B.A. from MSU, and a Master in Management of Human Resources from Aquinas College. I am a veteran, serving three years in the U.S. Army. I've owned my home on the south shore of Lake Missaukee for over 30 years, making it my permanent residence for the past 14. My 30+ years working experience, mostly in the furniture manufacturing industry, has afforded many developmental opportunities, such as human relations, strategic planning, proposal preparations, policies and procedures, to name a few. I am a member of the Lake City Masonic Lodge where I serve as the Beacon Coordinator in conjunction with the Lake City Elementary School. Through this program I have volunteered for 13 years in the classroom. After my wife's passing I seved on the Ethics Committee for Hospice of Michigan. While stationed in Thailand I received an award for Meritorious Performance of Duty. I am a member of the Lake City United Methodist Church
• Why are you running for a position on the Lake City board of education?
Being retired expands one's horizon and opens a whole new world of opportunity. It also gives us the luxury of more free time to explore where those talents will be most beneficial. I have chosen to support my community in any way that I can be utilizing what I have learned through practical applications by running for Lake City Area School Board. I believe that once a person retires does not mean they no longer use what their formal education has taught them. That education combined with life experience has given me so much more to offer. I believe I can be an asset to the Lake City School Board.
• What do you see as the primary responsibilities of the board of education?
As with anyone serving on the school board our primary concern has to be the students. The parents must be satisfied that their children are safe, cared for, and being properly educated. The administration must have clear direction from the school board. The teachers are the front line and their importance must not be overlooked. With four very distinct groups: students, parents, administration, and teachers. I am convinced that strategic planning and effective communication are critical. The "craziness" that is going on in our world today is not going away overnight, and, with that in mind we must all be willing to work together to provide our children with the very best educational system we can.
• If elected, would you strive to make any sort of changes to school operations? If so, please elaborate.
Communication is critical. During the years that I have been involved with the school as a volunteer in the classroom I have observed instances when it appears teachers are not receiving (or understanding) information to the same degree/manner their peers are. It is imperative that all involved in the educational system are aware of and understand policies, procedures, and programs as agreed upon by those with the authority to establish them. Effective communication from the top down must be flawless without individual interpretation altering the original intent. Two-way communication between the four distinct groups mentioned above is critical. People need to feel empowered and that their input s being heard.
• What are your thoughts on the school’s COVID-19 response plan? Do you think it could be improved in any way?
I think the Lake City Area Schools COVID-19 response plan, at this point, is adequate. However, as we learn more about the "lifestyle" of this virus it may become necessary to take additional steps and/or modify what has been put in place. We need to adhere to recommendations by our medical experts and keep politics out of it. Our greatest concern should be the health and welfare of our students and teachers. Compared to other schools in our area, I think Lake City Area Schools response plane is above par.
• What are your thoughts on the level of academic opportunities that in-person pupils have compared to those who attend virtually? Do you think the school could be doing anything more to improve opportunities for all students?
In-person pupils are in a position to have a closer relationship with the teacher and other students. Teachers in front of students, face to face, allows for smaller student/teacher ratio in the classroom. Teachers need to be available to help the virtual students as well. It is my understanding that Lake City teachers have made every effort to make certain the virtual at-home curriculum matches the face to face which is being used in the classroom. The Lake City schools have to provide the families with necessary tools to be successful with the virtual at-home student. I think they have tried to come up with opportunities based on the comfort level and situation of families.
• What do you see as the biggest challenges facing the district in the future? How do you propose to address those challenges?
It is a known fact that COVID-19 is going to be an ongoing challenge. Additionally, I think we need to focus on retention of teachers who have established a positive, caring, and respected connection with the students, but also have a proven effective record in the classroom. This is very important. However, when teachers do move on, experienced, well-qualified teachers who share the vision of our schools should be sought out.
• Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, please elaborate.
I have never been convicted of a crime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.