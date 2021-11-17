CADILLAC — Five contractors are vying to be awarded a contract by the city of Cadillac to build the latest feature of the Cadillac Commons — the White Pine Trail trailhead.
On Nov. 3, the city held a bid opening for the trailhead project and the following bids were received: $416,247.19 from CJ’s Excavating in Cadillac, $466,946.96 from Crawford Contracting in Mount Pleasant, $542,402.60 from Salisbury Excavating in Tustin, $569,759.50 from Malley Construction in Mount Pleasant, and $661,775.41 from Greenscape General Contracting in Lake, Michigan.
The project consists of furnishing all material and constructing the following: trailhead asphalt parking reconstruction, curb and gutter, sidewalk and sidewalk ramps, storm sewer, lighting, steel fabrication and installation of clock tower, site amenities, and pavement markings.
If approved, the plan calls for the trailhead to be located at the corner of Lake and Chapin streets in what is now a parking lot south of the AMVETS and After 26 Depot Cafe building.
In 2018, Cadillac was awarded a grant through the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund for the extension of the White Pine Trail and construction of a new trailhead.
But the project as proposed was more expensive than anticipated.
When the city got the DNR grant, projected costs were estimated at $378,900. The grant was to cover 70% or $265,200 with the remaining 30% coming from local and/or other sources.
In September of 2020, council received initial bids on the project but when the lowest bid came back at $620,000, they asked engineering firm Prein and Newhof to make some revisions to reduce costs.
Council ultimately chose the least expensive option put forth, which entailed putting the White Pine Trail on existing bike lanes rather than a separate trail along Lake Street which would have meant widening an existing sidewalk, or a rail-trail option behind the library.
While the bike lane option was the cheapest, it also was not eligible for DNR Trust Fund money. But there was a way to do the project without leaving money on the table: Cadillac could maximize the DNR Trust Fund grant by adding amenities back into the trailhead.
Connie Houk, with Prein and Newhof, said the proposal now includes a number of amenities such as bike racks, benches, a drinking fountain, bike repair station, picnic tables, garbage receptacles and map kiosks.
It also now makes use of the clocktower that had been in place for many years at the corner of Mitchell and Cass streets, where the Cadillac Lofts now is located. Houk said the clocktower be positioned over the entrance to the trailhead, allowing bicyclists to pass underneath as they enter.
Three alternate plans also have been drafted alongside the “base” plan. They include adding a “picnic shelter” area to the trailhead; completing rebuilding the parking lot as opposed to only partially rebuilding it; and adding a bike crossing at Cottage Street.
While the alternate plans would be more expensive than the base plan, Houk said they may allow the city to qualify for more of the DNR grant money.
The city council will ultimately make the decision which plan to go with, something that could happen within the next couple of weeks.
Contingent on council approval, Houk said it’s possible that site work could begin this winter.
