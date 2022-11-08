The countdown to the start of the Nov. 15 firearm deer season starts on Thursday.
Although hunters who partake in the annual Michigan tradition of the opening day of the firearm deer season are getting excited to hit the woods, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is reminding them of the five-day quiet period that begins on Nov. 10 and continues through Nov. 14.
During these days, it is unlawful to transport or possess a rifle or shotgun with buckshot, slug load, ball load or cut shell in an area frequented by deer. Unloaded firearms securely encased or carried in the trunk of a vehicle may be transported to or from a hunting camp.
“From sighting in rifles to sprucing up the old deer blind, preseason activities can be a hectic time for firearm deer hunters,” DNR Law Enforcement Division Capt. Pete Wright said. “The five-day quiet period creates a window of time, just prior to the opener, in which hunters can catch their breath and the woods have a chance to calm. This period is like pushing a reset button, allowing deer to settle back into their day-to-day patterns, which in turn increases the chances of a successful hunt.”
If a person is hunting for small game or waterfowl, or fur harvesting, they can still carry the appropriate firearm for that season. Small game and waterfowl hunters may carry a shotgun with shotshells for hunting small game, but the DNR said those hunters cannot possess buckshot, slugs, ball loads or cut shells during this time.
Fur harvesters may carry a rimfire firearm .22-caliber or smaller while actively hunting or checking traplines during the open furbearing animal season.
To report trespassing, shooting related to the upcoming quiet time and all other natural resource violations contact the Report All Poaching hotline by calling 800-292-7800.
