BUCKLEY — Police believe the driver of a vehicle that lost control and crashed into a tree was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.
According to a press release from the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to North 17 road near West 8 Road in the Buckley area around 12:40 a.m. Saturday on reports of a single motor vehicle personal injury crash.
Investigation revealed a Grand Traverse County resident was operating a vehicle on the dirt roadway, lost control, ran off the road and collided into a tree.
The driver and all four passengers were transported to an area hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. The occupants were not wearing seatbelts. All are expected to recover.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation at this time. Criminal charges may result after a review by the county prosecutor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.