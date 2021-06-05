Michigan State Police say five people were injured in a crash on M-115 near 17 Road in Antioch Township Friday evening.
State Police say a Saturn, driven by a 25-year-old Traverse City woman, traveling east struck a Ford pickup truck eastbound on M-115 at about 6:40 p.m. near the end of a passing lane. The impact caused both vehicles to lose control and cross the center of the road. The pickup truck then struck a Ford Explorer, which had four people inside. The Saturn drove off the left side of the road and overturned before coming to rest, State Police said.
The driver of the Saturn displayed signs of intoxication and was arrested, State Police said. She was examined at Munson Cadillac but appeared uninjured from the crash and was lodged in the Wexford County Jail.
The occupants in the Ford Explorer, a 51-year-old man, 15-year-old female, 14-year-old male and a 7-year-old female, all from Grawn, were transported to Munson Hospital in Traverse City for serious injuries. The driver of the Ford pickup was transported to Munson Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.
State Police were assisted by Mesick Rescue, Buckley Fire and Rescue, Blair Township EMS and Colfax Fire Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.