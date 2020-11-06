Five Missaukee County first responders quarantined

LAKE CITY — Five Missaukee County first responders across two departments are under quarantine this week due to COVID-19.
In the Emergency Medical Services department, one employee has tested positive while two coworkers are quarantined.
"We had one employee that came down with symptoms over the weekend while they were off, and was tested," said Missaukee County EMS Director Aaron Sogge. The employee tested positive.
Following county policy and health department recommendations, the employee is on quarantine.
"There were two other employees that had worked with that employee during the day that the Health Department said was considered a contagious day," Sogge said. Those employees are quarantined as well.
No patients needed to be notified because EMS crew wear full personal protective equipment when responding to emergency calls and transporting patients, Sogge said.
Sogge said the employee who tested positive for COVID-19 is doing "very well, very minor symptoms—just kinda relaxing at home."
It's not known where they contracted SARS-COV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
"We enacted very, very strict personal protection policies back in February. With every patient, we treat every patient as if they are COVID positive," Sogge said.
The need for three employees to be quarantined has not placed an additional burden on the EMS department because the department is able to use casual employees to fill any gaps, Sogge indicated.
The quarantining of employees in the Missaukee County Sheriff's Department, however, does create some scheduling difficulties, according to Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer.
Yancer said he couldn't get into details out of respect for employee privacy, but that two members of the patrol division were being quarantined due to health department recommendations.
As of Thursday night, the employees had been out of work for two days out of the recommended 14.
To cope, Yancer is "continuing to shift people around and continue serving the public," he told the Cadillac News.
COVID-19 cases have been surging in Missaukee County, where the testing positivity rate so far this week is 18.7%, meaning nearly one in five diagnostic tests for residents of Missaukee County have been coming back positive for COVID-19. That's the highest it's been since April. However, in April, testing resources were scarce and usually just the sickest people were tested. Testing capacity has greatly increased.
For example, the 18.6% positivity rate for the week ending April 25 was based on 11 out of 59 tests coming back positive. So far for the week ending Nov. 7, 23 out of 123 tests have come back positive.
Sogge said EMS has regularly been transporting COVID-19 patients.
"We have had transported numerous patients in the last 7-10 days that have exhibited signs and symptoms and then test positive," Sogge said. Some transported patients have tested positive for the virus after being hospitalized for other reasons, without ever showing symptoms of the virus.
The Missaukee County Board of Commissioners are expected to make a decision next week regarding limiting access to the courthouse. That follows a memo from Judge William Fagerman, who cited rising numbers and guidance from the State Court Administrator in a memo to County Administrator Precia Garland.
Reporter Caroline MacGregor contributed reporting.
