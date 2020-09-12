CADILLAC — There were seven new COVID-19 cases in the Cadillac News coverage area on Friday.
After a couple of weeks in which Wexford County residents drove up the area's percentage of positive cases, Friday marked the third consecutive day without a newly confirmed case in Wexford County.
Instead, the new cases were in Lake, Missaukee and Osceola counties.
Central Michigan District Health Department data showed Osceola County has had 76 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Five of those cases are new since Thursday.
In all, Osceola County has had 76 confirmed cases and nine probable cases. Confirmed cases are cases that have had a positive diagnostic test; probable cases are suspected but not confirmed via testing.
Osceola County has had five confirmed cases within the past 10 days. That's important because people are usually contagious for about 10 days after they start showing symptoms of COVID-19 (or 10 days after a positive test if they don't have symptoms). The state and the health department, however, define recovery as still being alive a month after the onset of the disease. Using that standard, 59 of the 76 people in Osceola County to be diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.
In Missaukee County, which had its 39th case on Friday, there are 15 probable cases, one death, 26 recoveries, and five cases in the past 10 days.
Lake County, which had its 31st case on Friday, has had one probable case, zero deaths and 24 recoveries. There have been two confirmed cases in the past 10 days.
Wexford County remained at 98 cases (two of which were in the past 10 days), 20 probable cases (one of which was in the past 10 days), four deaths and 55 recoveries.
So far for the week ending on Saturday, Sept. 12, the positivity rate in the four counties is 1.4%; 13 of 901 tests were positive for SARS-COV-2 between Sept. 6 and Sept. 10. SARS-COV-2 is the virus that causes COVID-19.
Statewide on Friday, there were 1,313 newly confirmed cases, bringing the pandemic total to 110,832. There have been 6,578 deaths from COVID-19 in Michigan. Nine were newly identified since yesterday.
