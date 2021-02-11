Five new COVID cases reported Wednesday in Wexford, Missaukee and Osceola

CADILLAC — Three local counties reported a handful of new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
According to District Health Department No. 10, Wexford County had three new cases, Missaukee County had one new case and Lake County had no new cases. Central Michigan District Health Department reported that Osceola County added one case on Wednesday.
Confirmed case totals for local counties as of Wednesday are 1,271 in Wexford, 576 in Missaukee, 336 in Lake and 884 in Osceola.
Wexford County also added three probable cases on Wednesday. Of local counties within District Health Department No. 10, Missaukee County has the largest number of probable cases, with 136. Wexford has 92 and Lake has 19. Central Michigan District Health Department doesn't have data on probable cases listed on their website for Osceola County.
There were no additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Cadillac News coverage area on Wednesday.
As of Wednesday, there have been 664 recoveries in Osceola County, 1,038 in Wexford County, 453 in Missaukee County, and 292 in Lake County.
The number of COVID-19 daily hospitalizations at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital increased by two on Wednesday. The current number of hospitalized patients is five, down from the peak of 20 at the end of November.
Central Michigan District Health Department reports that there have been a total of 64 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Osceola County.
Out of the 211 deaths recorded within District Health Department No. 10, 75% were people over 70 years old, around 15% were those between 60 and 69 years old, around 7% were those between 50 and 59 years old, and less than 3% were those between 30 and 49 years old.
Statewide cases reached 570,895 on Wednesday, up 915 from the day before. There have been a total of 14,977 COVID-19 deaths in Michigan.
