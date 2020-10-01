REED CITY — Five candidates will be vying for three seats on the Reed City School Board during the general election in November.
On the ballot newcomers Spencer Mund and Nate Vanderhoof will be running against incumbents Sherry Franklin, Nicole Quinn and David Williams.
SPENCER MUND
Q: Tell Voters a little about yourself.
A: I am a 2016 graduate of Reed CIt High School and 2020 grad of Ferris State, with a degree in business administration. I currently work at Reed City Group as a purchasing manager.
Q: Why are you (re)running for the position?
A: I am running for the RCAPS school board to bring my unique view and fresh experience at RCAPS and university to our education system.
Q: What are the biggest issues you see facing Reed City Schools? How might you go about finding a solution?
A: The biggest issue facing RCAPS is the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and educational gaps that surround preparing our students for college or finding a job. I think the RCAPS school board needs to set very clear rules and policies around the COVID-19 mask and social distancing requirements, leaving no ambiguity and establishing clear guidance to our administrators.
Q: In the era of COVID-19, how does that affect your goals as a candidate for the school board?
A: Ensuring the safety of RCAPS students and staff is paramount, providing clearly written policy for the school district will give our staff a roadmap to maintaining safety.
Q: COVID-19 has also placed some budget constraints on schools. As a board member, how might you deal with that?
A: Safety must come first, providing PPE must remain a priority. Coming hand and hand with safety will be educational requirements, ensuring that our students receive the best education; our school system must maintain a higher standard of education for our students providing them with every opportunity for success.
Q: Have you ever been convicted of a crime?
A: No.
SHERRY FRANKLIN
Q: Tell the voters a little about yourself.
A: My name is Sherry Franklin. I have recently retired after having the distinct privilege of working in schools, primarily as a School Social Worker. During my thirty-year tenure, I’ve had the opportunity to work directly with students, parents, family members, school staff, community members, and most agencies and organizations in Osceola and Mecosta counties. My husband and I raised both of our children in Reed City and they attended RCAPS from K-12 before going on to college. One of my two granddaughters is a student at GT Norman Elementary.
Q: Why are you (re)running for the position?
A: I’ve wanted to serve on the Board for many years. Retirement has provided me with the opportunity.
Q: What are the biggest issues you see facing Reed City Schools? How might you go about finding a solution?
A: RCAPS has a multitude of strengths, from a dedicated and hard-working staff to engaged and involved parents. Our young people never fail to make me smile and look to our future filled with promise. Even before the pandemic, the district has struggled to define itself in light of administrative and school board personnel changes. It is my intent to be part of a board that integrates future-oriented policies, protocols, and messaging as we work together to establish a successful foundation for each and every one of our students.
Q: In the era of COVID-19, how does that affect your goals as a candidate for the school board?
A: Our kids come first. The pandemic presents a multitude of challenges from safety, to financial, to academic. Social distancing has placed a heavier burden on some students and families over others. The social needs of young people are fundamental to academic progress. This progress has been interrupted and may continue to be for some time. I will direct the focus of the board to consider decisions based on all aspects of student growth.
Q: COVID-19 has also placed some budget constraints on schools. As a board member, how might you deal with that?
A: N/A
Q: Have you ever been convicted of a crime?
A: No.
NICOLE QUINN
Q: Tell the voters a little about yourself.
A: My name is Nicole Quinn. I am a graduate of Central Michigan University with a major in Family Studies and a minor in Psychology. I moved to the Reed City area after graduating and have worked with children and families in the area in a variety of settings including Eagle Village, Osceola County Courts and the Department of Health of Human Services. Outside of work, I am a proud mother of a young Coyote. Reed City has become my home and I am very invested in our community.
Q: Why are you (re)running for the position?
A: The position of Trustee on the Reed City Area Public School’s Board of Education would provide me the opportunity to further serve our community. I have a deep commitment to the children of our community and their physical, emotional and educational well-beings.
Q: What are the biggest issues you see facing Reed City Schools? How might you go about finding a solution?
A: The largest barrier I’ve observed is assuring that we are making decisions that best serve the educational needs of our students while keeping the safety of our students and staff as the priority during COVID-19. I’ve relied on data of our positivity rates and recommendations from our Health Department to guide my vote. Currently, our teachers are facing barriers of navigating in-person and virtual instruction. We will need to listen to our staff, consider many options and always keep in mind what is in the best interest of our students, which also means making sure we are supporting our staff’s well-being.
Q: In the era of COVID-19, how does that affect your goals as a candidate for the school board?
A: My ultimate goal as a Trustee is to assure that I fully support the Mission Statement of Reed City Area Public Schools. I aim to make informed decisions that support providing quality curriculum and programs to our students. COVID-19 has not deterred me from making this my priority, but it has clearly caused barriers for our district, which I am committed to overcome.
Q: COVID-19 has also placed some budget constraints on schools. As a board member, how might you deal with that?
A: As with all financial decisions, the Board will need to be very considerate of how we manage our budget. We will need to prioritize what is necessary to provide quality programming. We will also need to strategize how we continue to build our budget despite the extra expenditures that COVID-19, or other unforeseeable events, may cause.
Q: Have you ever been convicted of a crime?
A: No.
DAVID WILLIAMS
Q: Tell the voters a little about yourself.
A: I’ve called Reed City my home for 25 years and proudly raised two boys in our schools. We have participated in scouting, soccer, and robotics. I have strong ties to this community as a former small business owner and frequent community volunteer, through a commitment to civil service instilled by my family. My father was a firefighter and mother was a nurse, and they taught me the importance of community involvement, civic stewardship, and social responsibility. My educational background includes a BS in Criminal Justice and an MA in Information Systems Management. My family enjoys road trips and robotics.
Q: Why are you (re)running for the position?
A: I want to serve Reed City Schools in the capacity in which I have the most to offer. I come to the board as a parent, community member and as technology manager at Eagle Village, Inc. where I have served for the benefit of kids for 24 years, which instilled in me the foundation of: “what is in the best interest of kids‘. My family has reaped the benefits of a Reed City education, and I want to do my part to assure that those opportunities are extended to every child and family in our community.
Q: What are the biggest issues you see facing Reed CitySchools? How might you go about finding a solution?
A: Reed City Schools struggle with low test scores compared to state averages. We as a board have focused on the whole child, identifying the root cause of poor scholastic performance by understanding their needs. This work needs to continue and expand. Adequate staffing and retention is an increasing issue. We know our staff need our support, and we will continue to seek understanding and find ways to make serving RCAPS more appealing.
Q: In the era of COVID-19, how does that affect your goals as a candidate for the school board?
A: Since being elected to serve on the board, my goals have not changed. I will always ask: “what is in the best interest of our students?‘ There have been tactical and process adjustments, but the goal of ensuring the safety and success of our students has been and will remain, paramount.
Q: COVID-19 has also placed some budget constraints on schools. As a board member, how might you deal with that?
A: The board has been fiscally responsible, and I support the state’s recent efforts to keep funding intact. Through ESSER funds under the CARES Act, the Coronavirus Relief Fund and other sources, we have contained almost all of the costs related to PPE, distance learning, and meals. We need to remain aware of ever-increasing costs and embrace funding opportunities to address our new normal.
Q: Have you ever been convicted of a crime?
A: No, I have never been charged or convicted of a crime.
NATE VANDERHOOF
Q: Tell the voters a little about yourself.
A: A little about myself, I am Nate Vanderhoof, a 1999 graduate of Reed City Area Public Schools. My wife and I have four children enrolled in the RCAPS ranging from 1st grade to 8th grade. We are vested in this community for the long haul. The Vanderhoof’s have been a part of the education community for three generations starting with my grandmother the late Betty Vanderhoof. I have a firm belief that you can get anywhere in life if you get the basics and are willing to work hard. Never Stop Learning!
Q: Why are you (re)running for the position?
A: There are many reasons to run for school board trustee. The first is the students of the RCAPS district! I want to contribute to their success through the transparency of the district. Working as a team with the board to make decisions that are in the best interest of the students. The second, everything thing in life needs checks and balances. Sometimes you need to question those checks and balances for the sake of the stakeholders that may not understand. If elected I hope to offer a commonsense business approach to the board as a trustee.
Q: What are the biggest issues you see facing Reed City Schools? How might you go about finding a solution?
A: One of the biggest issues facing RCAPS is stability. The district has been through enormous ups and downs for the past few years. Management changes have been tough, leaving the district to suffer both loss of staff and students to nearby districts. From the outside looking in, RCAPS needs to take a step back and look at the big picture. Who is RCAPS, what do they want to be and how are they going to get there? It is all about change, managing that change, making course corrections along the way and collectively working together to achieve the goal.
Q: In the era of COVID-19, how does that affect your goals as a candidate for the school board?
A: COVID-19 has made it even more evident that we need to focus on the students. The unprecedented pandemic cheated our students of three months of learning. It should be the district’s goal to ambitiously catch the students up to their academic potential.
That will require a plan unlike any they have implemented before. This may include extra time with students, offering them additional support to meet them where they are academically, and a multi-year plan to give them every opportunity to be successful.
Q: COVID-19 has also placed some budget constraints on schools. As a board member, how might you deal with that?
A: Keeping what is best for students at the forefront of every decision no matter how tough they might be. Budget constraints are not something that is new facing school districts; COVID-19 has just added fuel to the fire. We must approach every situation with a “thinking outside the box approach,‘ looking for solutions that might not be seen because those making the decisions are too close to the situation. When districts do what is best for students they are doing right by the community and serving the stakeholders that hired them.
Q: Have you ever been convicted of a crime?
A: No.
