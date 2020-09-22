MANTON — Five candidates are running for three open positions on the Manton Consolidated Schools Board of Education. The seats are six-year terms.
The Cadillac News asked each candidate to answer questions about their background, interests and approaches to dealing with issues related to school operations.
The following are their responses, in no particular order.
Cole Strange
• Tell us a little bit about yourself and your background.
I’m a graduate of Manton High School. I graduated from Grand Valley State University with a bachelor's degree in Health Professions followed by a master's degree in physician assistant (PA) studies. Upon my return to Manton, I have been practicing emergency medicine as a PA at our local Cadillac Emergency department for the past five years. I’ve had the honor to serve as an assistant coach with the Manton Boys JV and varsity basketball program for the last five years. I have a beautiful supportive wife and a loving independent 3-year-old son.
• Why are you running for a position on the Manton board of education?
As a former Manton graduate, I have a deep respect for this school system. The passionate teachers, supportive staff, and extracurricular opportunities I experienced are responsible for the identity I have today. I firmly believe the school system can be a strong platform to advance our children to be successful people regardless of the social and/or economic hardships outside of school. I have a desire to be in a position where I can help preserve, but also improve this valuable opportunity for our community children.
• What do you see as the primary responsibilities of the board of education?
The responsibility of the school board requires effective communication with the community to adopt a vision for the school system and create accountability to uphold the goals for the school.
• If elected, would you strive to make any sort of changes to school operations? If so, please elaborate.
At this point, I do not see any fundamental issues with our school system at a macro level. With that said, times are changing at an exponential rate. The traditional school setting will evolve to incorporate technology as its foundation for learning. I would love to be a part of planning the transition using technology to maximize student education and school efficiency while still preserving the peer to peer and teacher to student relationships.
• What are your thoughts on the school’s COVID-19 response plan? Do you think it could be improved in any way?
Our school's COVID-19 response plan is very well thought out. Moving forward I feel allowing a more dynamic approach to either tighten up or loosen restrictions based on the real-time impact of the disease is important. The goal is to allow our students to continue their education in a social setting. Our leadership has done a fantastic job managing these challenging decisions during this unique time. They will be ready if our area experiences an outbreak.
• What are your thoughts on the level of academic opportunities that in-person pupils have compared to those who attend virtually? Do you think the school could be doing anything more to improve opportunities for all students?
I’m not currently up to speed on exactly what virtual platform our school system has adopted. Generally speaking, the success of a virtual program depends heavily on what teaching strategies are used within the system. It’s challenging to engage a preteen or adolescent's mind on a “read then quiz model‘. However, a well-constructed program can maximize learning and efficiency if done correctly. I feel a hybrid model is most effective. Working in groups, with open dialogue and debates is an important foundational skill not optimally practiced virtually. Most importantly an engaged caring teacher is irreplaceable.
• What do you see as the biggest challenges facing the district in the future? How do you propose to address those challenges?
One of the biggest challenges for our district in the future will be mental health. Depression, anxiety, and suicide numbers are exponentially increasing among the youth. It’s a multifactorial concept on the cause, but the introduction of social media and technology has played a key role. I would love to see leadership in this community pioneer a fresh culture that includes transforming self-esteem, coping with stress, and learning self-awareness specifically addressing technology’s benefits and pitfalls.
• Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, please elaborate.
No
Robert Stahl Jr.
• Tell us a little bit about yourself and your background.
My wife Tonya and I graduated from Manton High school back in 2003. I have lived in the area since then with Tonya and we have built a house about five miles out of Manton east of town. Currently I am working as a machinist in Cadillac and part time as a paramedic in Missaukee County. We have three girls ages 14, 12, and 7. We also have one boy who is 9.
• Why are you running for a position on the Manton board of education?
I would like to join the school board to further be a part of the community and become part of the decision making process that makes an impact on our kids. My family is very important to me and I care very much for my children along with other kids/young adults. I want to see them educated well with good values that I learned when I was younger.
• What do you see as the primary responsibilities of the board of education?
I was told that a lot of the responsibility of a school board is with fiances but I also think that what students are taught and what is represented in the school are both important responsibilities of a school board as well.
• If elected, would you strive to make any sort of changes to school operations? If so, please elaborate.
If I do get elected, I would not be coming in with a bunch of changes in mind. I am happy that my kids are part Manton Schools and part of a smaller community. I would like to be a part of the schools to ensure that my kids and other students continue to have a great school for them to go to. I have a lot vested here and would like to be involved with the future of Manton.
• What are your thoughts on the school’s COVID-19 response plan? Do you think it could be improved in any way?
I think the school came up with a good plan to deal with the virus and all the state mandates at the time. I believe a lot of work went into it. I think it is also important to evaluate things often and make changes if needed. This is everybody's first time having to deal with something of this magnitude and patience is needed. I think we needed to make students safe but also make decisions based on the risk that is presented to them. Which I believe is low for young people and children.
• What are your thoughts on the level of academic opportunities that in-person pupils have compared to those who attend virtually? Do you think the school could be doing anything more to improve opportunities for all students?
If I had to pick between in-person or online learning I would lean towards in-person. I personally learn the best in-person when I am physically there paying attention, able to ask questions. I think with younger students in-person learning might even be more important for them to grasp the things they need to learn. I do know everyone does not learn the same and some students can learn fine through a laptop or tablet. So at this time I do think an online option should remain available for families that opt for that.
• What do you see as the biggest challenges facing the district in the future? How do you propose to address those challenges?
I think the biggest challenge currently is of course dealing with COVID-19/China virus. Also challenges could be changes mandated at the state level could be tough for our district. I know our district is small and sometimes without many resources but I have seen individuals work pretty hard and come up with good ideas to make things work this school year already. I would like to be part of the people that would face these challenges and work alongside the teachers and administration to make the best decisions for the students and community.
• Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, please elaborate.
I have not been convicted of any crimes.
Brandie Sigler
• Tell us a little bit about yourself and your background.
I am the mom of two children at Manton Schools. Denali is a 4th grader, and TJ is a freshman. I have been married to my husband Derrek for 15 years. I attended Manton Schools from Kindergarten through high school and wanted the same for our kids, even though we briefly lived out of the area. I have both a bachelors and a masters degree from Ferris State University and work at MSU Extension as a 4-H program coordinator in both Wexford and Missaukee Counties. I have been the Manton Elementary PTO President for the past six years.
• Why are you running for a position on the Manton board of education?
I want to be a voice for parents and youth in our community. I've learned a lot about differing opinions and the needs of the elementary administration, parents, and youth through my role in the PTO. I want to use that to help Manton Schools continue to provide all of the opportunities that it can to its students while keeping everyone safe and productive.
• What do you see as the primary responsibilities of the board of education?
I see the school board's responsibilities as policy makers and high-level oversight. The teachers, administrators and other school employees already know how to do their jobs and teach our kids, but curriculum requirements, safety protocols, and financial challenges and opportunities are continually evolving. I want to have a voice in the decisions and represent other parents' voices when decisions are made.
• If elected, would you strive to make any sort of changes to school operations? If so, please elaborate.
I don't see any major issues in school operations at this time. However, no one knows what the district will a face tomorrow whether that be a new executive order from the Governor, a common core mandate from the Secretary of Education, or something else entirely.
• What are your thoughts on the school’s COVID-19 response plan? Do you think it could be improved in any way?
I support the current COVID-19 response plan, but many parents have already asked me why the school chose a plan that is very different from surrounding schools. I would like additional information on why the current decisions were made so I can help other parents understand.
• What are your thoughts on the level of academic opportunities that in-person pupils have compared to those who attend virtually? Do you think the school could be doing anything more to improve opportunities for all students?
I think Manton Schools has done a great job of providing options for parents and students. Families can choose what they think is the best option for their family, and that is what is most important. I like that students can compete in sports and special classes despite which learning option they chose.
• What do you see as the biggest challenges facing the district in the future? How do you propose to address those challenges?
I foresee enrollment numbers being the biggest challenge in the future for Manton and other local schools. With so many options available to families from virtual school, home school, face-to-face and possibly more, the state could take a hard look at how public schools are funded. The best thing Manton can do is provide as many options to families as possible so they can receive funding from a variety of sources.
• Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, please elaborate.
I have never been convicted of a crime.
Mark Powers
• Tell us a little bit about yourself and your background
My wife and I along with my two daughters live between Manton and Mesick. We moved from downstate in 2004. Both daughters are in the Manton school system, one being a senior and the other one in 8th grade. I am also involved in different activities at the school. I have worked as an account manager for an irrigation distributor since we moved north.
• Why are you running for a position on the Manton board of education?
I am running for a second term on the Manton board of education, for the simple reason that we have something special going on at the school and I would like to still be a part of that. I have learned that being a board member comes with great responsibilities. The current board works well together and we all know it's about the kids and what is best for them.
• What do you see as the primary responsibilities of the board of education?
In my opinion, the biggest responsibility of the board of education is to help set a positive tone for our students and to help provide direction so that every student is provided the tools to succeed in whatever path they choose to follow. No student should be left behind and the Board of Education should embrace that responsibility.
• If elected, would you strive to make any sort of changes to school operations? If so, please elaborate.
If I was re-elected, I would continue to look for ways that would help the school and take ideas from the community and work diligently to put them into action. This includes discussions with the Superintendent and fellow board members to get their feedback. Working together is the key.
• What are your thoughts on the school’s COVID-19 response plan? Do you think it could be improved in any way?
The school's response plan is an effective tool in trying to keep everyone as safe as possible. Are there some areas that could be improved? I'm sure there are, but with that said, the school's administrative team and school response team have done a great job, protecting everyone at the school. Amazing job of teamwork and cooperation.
• What are your thoughts on the level of academic opportunities that in-person pupils have compared to those who attend virtually? Do you think the school could be doing anything more to improve opportunities for all students?
This is a great question. In my opinion, no student learns quite the same as their classmate. For some, in person is the best, for others, virtual learning is a perfect match. As parents and educators, the need to figure the best way for our students is potentially our biggest challenge. I feel that our schools have done an excellent job in providing the most opportunities for whichever works best for our students. I'm proud of the opportunities our students have in today's brave new world.
• What do you see as the biggest challenges facing the district in the future? How do you propose to address those challenges?
I believe the biggest challenge for the school would be the financial support that we receive from the state. With the state's current response to COVID-19, the per pupil money may have to be reduced. Not only affecting Manton, but many schools in Michigan. To be honest I am not sure if there is a solution at this time.
• Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, please elaborate.
No
Candy Musselman
• Tell us a little bit about yourself and your background.
My name is Candy Musselman, I am a life long resident of Manton. My husband and I along with our four kids graduated from Manton Consolidated School. My husband's occupation is an over the road owner operator truck driver. When we began our family, I chose to be a stay at home mom and raise our children. When our kids were older I went back to school and received my Associate Degree in Early Childhood Development, I worked for Head Start for 12+ years. Now that our kids are graduated I spend most of my time working on our farm and volunteering my time at my Church and mobile food pantry and any duties that I currently have as a School Board Member.
• Why are you running for a position on the Manton board of education?
As a current member of the Manton School Board I take my position very seriously. In the past I have held the positions of Vice President, Treasurer and Secretary. There are many responsibilities of a School Board Member. However the most rewarding one for me is to be able to help a student that may not have the support that they need.
• What do you see as the primary responsibilities of the board of education?
As a School Board Member some of our responsibilities are: providing a safe learning environment, maintaining a balanced budget, hiring highly qualified staff members who have a desire to teach children to be the best that they can be, and providing educational opportunities for this current and future generations.
• If elected, would you strive to make any sort of changes to school operations? If so, please elaborate.
As a Board Member you work as a team to accomplish goals for your school, if I am reelected I will continue to work with my fellow Board Members to ensure we provide the best education for our students.
• What are your thoughts on the school’s COVID-19 response plan? Do you think it could be improved in any way?
With the daily changes in our Governors executive orders, I feel that our school has implemented the best COVID response plan by following the advice of our local health department and the advice of our lawyer to ensure we meet every condition that has been requested.
• What are your thoughts on the level of academic opportunities that in-person pupils have compared to those who attend virtually? Do you think the school could be doing anything more to improve opportunities for all students?
I believe that in person and virtual learning has its advantages and disadvantages, however given our current situation each family has to weigh their options and make the best educational plan for their children. I am thankful that Manton Schools have been able to offer both options.
• What do you see as the biggest challenges facing the district in the future? How do you propose to address those challenges?
Funding is and always will be a major component in any school district, and with our current situation that the impact of COVID has had on our state's economy, we will continue to strive to offer our students the best educational opportunities that are possible.
• Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, please elaborate.
No, I have never been convicted of a crime.
