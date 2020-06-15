CADILLAC — When you sing the national anthem, how many times do you belt “o’er the land of the free and the home of the brave?‘
If it’s just once, you’ve been leaving out three quarters of “The Star-Spangled Banner.‘
In a Flag Day ceremony at the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion in Cadillac Sunday evening, the exalted ruler of the Elks Lodge in Cadillac read an essay by Isaac Asimov that covered the history of the poem that later was set to an existing tune.
Exalted Ruler John Martek, introducing Asimov’s “All Four Stanzas,‘ said,‘I hope this will help us all to understand a little better, what our anthem says and what it means.‘
The essay gives background into the war of 1812, when the United States was still “weak‘ compared to Great Britain and Francis Scott Key’s experience of the British bombardment of Fort McHenry in Maryland.
Lisa Martek (John is her husband) sang each stanza separately as Martek read Asimov’s explanation of the history of the stanzas.
About 20 people attended the Elks’ Flag Day ceremony.
Don VanDyke of Cadillac said he attended “just to honor the flag.‘
Others have connections to the Elks, but a similar sentiment, as honoring the flag is part of the Elks ethos (it’s mandatory for Elks lodges to hold Flag Day ceremonies).
“We’re here because of what’s going on,‘ said Sue Tonello, a regular attendee of the Flag Day ceremony. “If people don’t honor this, you’re gonna lose it.‘
