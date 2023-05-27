CADILLAC — Nearly 2,000 flags were placed on the graves of veterans earlier this week in preparation for Monday’s Memorial Day holiday.
Every year before Memorial Day, volunteers gather at the south end of the cemetery and begin roaming through the markers and searching for the graves of those who served in the military. Then they place a flag at the site to honor that veteran. This year Cadillac Area Honor Guard member Bruce Duvall said 1,800 flags were placed on Wednesday.
This tradition was started more than 20 years ago by Herb and Harold Ide, according to DuVall. DuVall helped them and eventually took on the task of organizing the flag placement. It is for that reason DuVall is also known as The Flag Guy to some. It is a moniker he enjoys and on Wednesday he was decked out in the Stars and Stripes in the form of an American Flag-inspired polo shirt.
DuVall heads up the yearly effort, making sure that every veteran buried in Maple Hill Cemetery is honored with a flag for Memorial Day. The flags are up for about a week after the holiday before they are removed.
