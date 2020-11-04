MESICK — Unofficial results from Wexford County indicate that Sally Flatman, Kirsten Ross and William Sexton have been chosen by voters to be on the Mesick Consolidated Schools Board of Education.
According to results available at press time, Flatman took 1,181 votes, Ross took 925 votes and Sexton took 1,206 votes.
The other two candidates, Stephanie Shilling and Sara Truog, took 654 and 632 votes, respectively.
Results in Wexford County won't be official until they are certified Thursday.
