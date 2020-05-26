EVART — Since Muskegon River crested on Friday, the river levels have continued to drop and Osceola County's flood warning has been lifted.
With river depth dropping below the flood stage on Sunday, May 24 and continuing to drop to 10.9 feet as of Monday, May 25, the flood warning has been lifted.
The flood warning was put in place until Sunday morning as the Muskegon River rose above predicted cresting levels just before Memorial Day weekend. Flooding started on Tuesday, May 19 as rainwater moved down the Muskegon and continued to cause the river to rise throughout the week.
Originally predicted to only reach 12.2 feet deep, the Evart area saw the Muskegon reach 13.3 feet on Friday, May 22, according to the Evart Department of Public Works Director Mark Wilson.
Rumors flew around that the sudden spike in depth was being caused by a blockage somewhere upstream from Evart. However, upon further inspection, the Department of Natural Resources and Evart Fire Department were able to conclude that, though there was a lot of debris flowing down the Muskegon, the cause of the flooding was mainly soil saturation.
"Right now the soil is extremely saturated so there is nothing to soak up the water moving downstream," Osceola County Emergency Management Director Mark Watkins said.
Watkins also said the erosion caused by the 2014 flood has also not helped keep the water at bay.
"When we had that flood, it changed the river and the banks," he said. "That flood eroded a lot of the banks away that would normally help with flooding. It is not the primary issue but it certainly isn't helping."
No evacuations were been mandated, but Watkins did advise that anyone who had water beginning to surround their property to evacuate and find shelter elsewhere as emergency services will be unable to reach them.
