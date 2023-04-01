Areas in Wexford and Osceola counties that deal with annual issues this time of year will have the possibility for minor flooding as a system looked to potentially drop inches of precipitation Friday into Saturday.
Wexford County Emergency Management Director Randy Boike said Friday afternoon that it is likely the Manistee River near Sherman will hit the flood stage sometime Saturday or Sunday. Normally, the river is around 12.5 feet around that area but it likely will swell to around 15 feet before receding.
At around 4 p.m. Friday, the river was already at 13.02 feet, according to the National Weather Service Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service. It also was expected that it would hit the action stage (14 feet) sometime over night and the minor flood stage (15 feet) by Sunday afternoon, according to the NWS’ prediction service.
At 15 feet, flooding begins around the Wilderness Canoe livery along the left bank of the river just downstream of the M-37 bridge, according to the NWS prediction service.
“It could peak from 2 p.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday and it could stay in the Action Stage (14 feet) through next Thursday,” Boike said.
Boike said with the increased risk of minor flooding it is best that people stay out of the river and if a person has a home or cabin in the area Sherman area they will want to watch the river level over the next several days. Even if they are not fearful of flooding at their home, it could overtake roads or two tracks that lead to them.
Osceola County Emergency Management Director Mark Watkins said so far there isn’t anything too drastic happening in and around the Muskegon River in Evart. The NWS prediction service stated that at 3:30 p.m. Friday, the river in that area was at 9.18 feet. The action level starts at 10 feet with minor flooding occurring at 12 feet.
It was predicted the river would get to the action level sometime on Saturday but would fail to reach a minor flood stage. It is predicted it would reach roughly 11.5 feet.
At that level, the expectation is for minor flooding of low-lying areas upstream of Evart. In the Jeffery subdivision, flooding begins to surround and impact crawl spaces of over a dozen homes along Linden Road, Riverside Road, and Muskegon Trail. Trout Road is underwater and high water surrounds homes in the Doc and Tom subdivision along Trout Drive and Miller Road, according to the NWS prediction service.
While this system is not looking to be overly concerning for widespread flooding, Watkins said it will impact those who normally are this time of year. He said while the river is projected to move into the action stage, it doesn’t look like it will go much past that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.