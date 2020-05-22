After waterways flooded areas in Wexford and Osceola counties, water levels are expected to drop into the weekend.
With no rain since earlier in the week, National Weather Service Meteorologist Tim Locker said the water levels in Sherman have started to go down and that flooding in Evart is expected to start going down soon.
"The Manistee (River) out by Sherman is going down and the Muskegon is just cresting now and is expected to start going down by the end of the day or tomorrow," Locker said.
According to the National Weather Service, the Manistee River near Sherman reached 15.3 feet in depth at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and was expected to fall below flood stage by Wednesday evening.
The Muskegon in Evart reached 12.2 feet deep at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 21. Osceola County is still under a flood warning until 8 a.m. Saturday, May 23.
Though next week is scheduled to bring more rain starting on Monday, the National Weather Service said it will not be enough to cause any more flooding.
"There is always a chance that the weather will be worse than predicted," Locker said. "But with the water levels starting to go down, the potential for more flooding is pretty low."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.