LAKE CITY — The Flowers on Main program needs your help this summer.
Before Memorial Day weekend in May, city workers will hang up 24 baskets of wave petunias donated by Lakeside Market around downtown Lake City for 15 weeks. The baskets will be taken down after the Festival of the Pines in September and the market also donates fertilizer to help the flowers throughout the summer.
Since volunteers took over the program in 2008, Lake City council member Kathleen Ostrander said they have watered the flowers every day. This year, she said they need more people to water the flowers to keep the program alive.
“There are so many people that drive through Lake City and they look forward to seeing the flowers,” Ostrander said.
“I think they would really be missed if they weren’t up there.”
For 15 weeks, Ostrander said she is looking for between 10 and 20 volunteers to water the flowers every day unless it rains over an inch. She said volunteers can obtain the water from a vehicle behind the Chamber building and take it with them via a wagon.
She said volunteers can water the flowers at any time of the day, for as many times during a given week as they’d like. Though there isn’t a set schedule, Ostrander said they will need to coordinate with the volunteers to ensure at least one person is caring for the flowers.
“We are really flexible as far as scheduling people and if they can’t make it, we can find a substitute,” she said.
The program is also looking for donations. Ostrander said the total project costs around $2,000 every year and donations are needed to help support the program year to year. Those interested in volunteering or donating can contact the Chamber at (231) 839-4969.
“It’s a fun way to be part of a community and it’s a small thing that makes a big difference,” she said.
