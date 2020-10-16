Central Michigan District Health Department issued the following statement about the similarities and differences between flu and COVID-19.
Similarities and Differences Between Flu and COVID-19
Influenza (Flu) and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses, but they are caused by different viruses. COVID-19 is caused by infection with a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) and flu is causes by infection with influenza viruses.
Because some of the symptoms of flu and COVID-19 are similar, it may be hard to tell the difference between them based on symptoms alone, and testing may be needed for diagnosis. Consult with your doctor if you are not feeling well.
More is being learned every day, so these comparisons may change given the best available information.
Signs and Symptoms
Similarities: Both COVID-19 and flu can have a variety of signs and symptoms, ranging from no symptoms (asymptomatic) to severe symptoms. Common symptoms with both illnesses include:
Fever or feeling feverish/chills
Cough
Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
Fatigue (tiredness)
Sore throat
Runny or stuffy nose
Muscle pain or body aches
Headache
Differences: Other signs and symptoms of COVID-19, different from the flu, may include change in or loss of taste or smell.
How Long Symptoms Appear After Exposure and Infection
Similarities: For both COVID-19 and flu, 1 or more days can pass between a person becoming infected and when he/she starts to experience symptoms.
Differences: If a person has COVID-19, it can take longer for them to develop symptoms than if they had flu.
For flu, typically a person develops flu symptoms anywhere from 1-4 days after infection.
For COVID-19, a person develops symptoms 5 days after being infected, but symptoms can appear as early as 2 days after infection or as late as 14 days after infection.
How Long Someone Can Spread the Virus
Similarities: For both COVID-19 and flu, it’s possible to spread the virus for at least 1 day before experiencing any symptoms.
Differences: If a person has COVID-19, they may be contagious for a longer period of time than if they had flu.
With flu, most people are contagious for about 1 day before they show symptoms. Older children and adults with flu appear to be most contagious during the first 3-4 days of their illness, but many remain contagious for about 7 days. Infants and people with weakened immune systems can be contagious for even longer.
For COVID-19, how long someone can spread the virus is still being investigated, but it is possible for people to spread the virus 2 days before experiencing symptoms and remain contagious for at least 10 days after signs or symptoms first appeared. If someone is asymptomatic or their symptoms go away, it’s possible to remain contagious for at least 10 days after testing positive.
How It Spreads
Similarities: Both COVID-19 and flu spread from person to person who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet). Both are spread mainly by droplets made when a person with the illness coughs, sneezes, or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly inhaled into the lungs. It may be possible that a person can be infected by human contact (like shaking hands) or by touching a surface or objects that has the virus on it and then touching one’s own mouth, nose, or eyes.
Differences: While they spread the same way, COVID-19 is more contagious among certain populations and ages than the flu. Also, COVID-19 has been observed to have more superspreader events than the flu.
People at High-Risk for Severe Illness
Similarities: Both COVID-19 and flu illness can result in severe illness and complications. Those at highest risk include:
Older adults
People with certain underlying medical conditions
Pregnant people
Differences: The risk of complication for healthy children is higher for flu compared to COVID-19. However, infants and children with underlying medical conditions are at increased risk for both flu and COVID-19.
Younger children are at higher risk of severe illness from flu.
Although rare, school-aged children infected with COVID-19 are at higher risk of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C).
Vaccines
Similarities: Vaccines for COVID-19 and flu must be approved or authorized for emergency use by the FDA.
Differences: There are multiple FDA-licensed flu vaccines produced annually to protect against the 3 or 4 flu viruses that scientists project will circulate each year.
Currently, there is no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. Vaccine developers and other researchers are working on a vaccine to prevent COVID-19 right now.
For more information about how the flu and COVID-19 compare, visit the CDC’s page here: https://www.cdc.gov/flu/symptoms/flu-vs-covid19.htm. If you are experiencing illness, contact your care provider.
