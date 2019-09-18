SAGINAW — The Aleda E. Lutz Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center would like to share the following information for Veterans to receive their flu vaccine.
Veterans receiving a flu vaccine must be enrolled and receiving care from the VA. The Health Care Annex in Saginaw and all Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) will offer flu vaccines during the Veterans’ scheduled appointments. If you would like to schedule an appointment for a flu vaccine, please contact your CBOC.
Veterans may also go to a local Walgreens now through March 31, 2020 and tell them they are enrolled in VA health care, provide their VA Identification Card, and a second form of photo ID. VA will receive information from Walgreens to include in the Veterans electronic Computerized Patient Record System (CPRS). Also, if Veterans have received their flu vaccine somewhere other than the VA, they need to let their health care team know for documentation in CPRS.
For more information, call the VA Flu Hotline at 1-800-406-5143, extension 14507.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.