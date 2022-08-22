Flu shot to be available soon as fall, winter approaches

Sometime in the next month, flu vaccinations will be available in local pharmacies, doctors and health department offices.
Most of the information associated with the upcoming flu season outlook will not be released until next month, but Dr. Jennifer Morse said this year shouldn’t be too different than last year in terms of the flu vaccination. Morse is the medical director for three regional health departments, including District Health Department No. 10 and Central Michigan District Health Department.
Like last year, Morse said the flu vaccine is a quadrivalent vaccine, which means it will help protect against four circulating flu strains, including two influenza A strains and two influenza B strains. It will, however, be different when compared to last year, so it will be better suited to give better protection against the influenza strains expected to be circulating this year, according to Morse.
“There will be no new recommendations, but one thing that is different this year is the CDC has never really preferentially encouraged vaccines for people over 65. This year they are saying to get either the high dose vaccine or the adjuvant vaccine for people 65 or older,” she said. “For us, it is not really changing how we are practicing.”
While the vaccine may be available before the end of this month in some places, Morse said most people should not get the flu vaccination until September and no later than the end of October.
There are some exceptions to this, but, in general, she said adults should not get their flu vaccination in August. Those exceptions include pregnant women about to give birth or young children who need two doses of the vaccination.
She also said while there is still concern about the potential for simultaneous surges of COVID-19 and the flu, it is not as big an issue as it was last year.
“Last year, we didn’t have as many people vaccinated against COVID or as many therapeutics or treatments for COVID so there was concern the hospitals could be overwhelmed,” she said. “Now we have more people who are vaccinated, had COVID or both, so the concern is not as great. There also are more treatments available that help people from getting as sick.”
While the concern is not as great as it was a year ago, Morse said there still is concern about the potential for both COVID and the flu surging at the same time during the winter. While there is a small surge of COVID currently happening it is anticipated it will be completed by the end of September, Morse said. There also is a prediction for another COVID surge sometime during the winter.
Even though the flu doesn’t typically peak until February and March it is hard to know exactly when it will happen, so it is possible to have flu and COVID surges at the same time.
With the vaccine becoming available soon, Morse said people interested in getting one should contact their local health department office or check their website to get information and availability. She also said the health departments she is the medical director for have immunization clinics running every day within the counties they serve.
There also are typically community clinics for flu shots, but those will be set up soon. Information about those will be available on health department websites or by calling county health department offices.
