MCBAIN — McBain Rural Agricultural School is closed until Monday due to student and staff sickness.
It’s the flu and strep, mostly, according to an email Superintendent Steve Prissel sent to the community on Wednesday.
District Health Department No. 10 recommends closing for four days when influenza is causing a significant number of absences (the threshold, however, is up to the school district).
The flu can be contagious before you ever start showing symptoms. By the time the school re-opens four days later, you should be showing symptoms and will know to stay home, Dr. Jennifer Morse, the health department’s medical director, recently explained to the Cadillac News.
McBain had 160 students absent on Wednesday, which is just over 15% of the school district’s population, Prissel’s email stated. But it’s worse amongst the younger students, with almost 20% absent from the elementary school.
“One elementary classroom had only 10 students in it,‘ Prissel noted.
The staff are also getting sick and the school has not been able to fill substitute teacher positions.
“I know we have staff here right now that are not feeling well and just getting through the day,‘ Prissel wrote.
Parents and doctors told the school the illnesses “have almost entirely been diagnosed as flu or strep throat.‘
Prissel said he considered student attendance, trends, staff coverage and the quality of learning when deciding to cancel school for Thursday and Friday. Prissel said there will be no practices, activities or any use of the school facilities through Sunday.
Staff will be cleaning and sanitizing while the building is vacant.
