CADILLAC — A Freedom of Information Act appeal request, heard by the Wexford County Board of Commissioners, was denied during the board’s meeting Wednesday.
The FOIA request in question was asking for the body cam footage associated with the arrest and proceeding interviews of Kyle Dickinson, according to Wexford County Administrator Joe Porterfield. Kyle Duane Dickinson, 30, of Cadillac, accepted a plea and was sentenced to at least 40 months in prison and up to 120 months for a guilty plea to a charge of concealing the death of an individual and a habitual offender third offense notice for his connection with an incident on Dec. 14 in Haring Township.
Ultimately, the FOIA response sent the video to the person, but it was without sound because the county doesn’t own the technology necessary to redact items such as date of birth, address and police interview tactics, according to Porterfield. He also said the country’s current technology was only allowed for an all-or-nothing way.
It was stated that the person who made the FOIA request could come to the sheriff’s office and watch the video with the sound, but Porterfield said that was something the person didn’t want. During the brief board conversation, Porterfield said legal counsel was contacted and the recommendation was made to deny the appeal. The county board voted 8-0, with Commissioner Jason Mitchell not present.
The denial, however, still leaves the door open for the person to come and view the video with sound.
With these types of videos being the rule rather than the exception, Porterfield said it is likely the county will have to look at upgrading its system so redactions can be made.
“I think it is something we will have to look at moving forward. It may be something we have to come up with something that allows us to be able to do that (redact sensitive audio from videos),” he said.
Also during the meeting, the board voted 8-0 in favor of two election-related items.
Due to recent election law changes that require a significant increase in workload, the county clerk’s office requested and the board approved Wednesday the addition of a full-time elections coordinator deputy clerk position to her roster.
Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman requested that the position be filled in 2023 for the new employee to gain experience in the upcoming November election.
“It’s not something that is required, but something it’s something that I wanted to do because of all the requirements that are now coming with the 2024 elections,” she said.
The board also voted to appoint a Republican and Democrat to the Wexford County Board of Canvassers. The Republican appointed is Patrick Cherry while the Democrat is David Bunce. They will take on the positions beginning Nov. 1.
Republican and Democratic Congressional District Chairs worked with the county party chairs to provide the nominees by Sept. 1.
During the meeting, new rates for building inspectors were discussed and approved.
The request from the Wexford County Building Department asked the commissioners to increase the hourly rates for the three temporary part-time inspectors from $25 an hour to $40.
This approval will hopefully alleviate difficulties in employing inspectors at the current rate.
