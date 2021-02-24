CADILLAC — Cadillac's fire marshal has his city job back but he's not getting paid for the time between his firing and reinstatement.
The arbitrator who ordered Anthony Wolff reinstated did not also order back pay, citing unspecified "multiple mitigating factors."
The Cadillac News obtained the arbitrator's opinion and award through a Freedom of Information Act Request sent to the city.
The arbitration went through the state of Michigan's Employment Relations Commission Voluntary Labor Arbitration Tribunal. Arbitrator Kathryn VanDagens signed the order on Feb. 18.
Cadillac's firefighters union challenged Wolff's April 2020 firing. The city terminated Wolff after he pled no-contest to a domestic violence charge. The city said he brought disrepute to the city; the arbitrator disagreed, stating "there is no evidence that the public perceived this arrest as related to his position."
Wolff is on probation following the no-contest plea, which was not an admission of guilt. If he successfully completes probation, no conviction will be on his record; even now, the arbitrator noted, the record of his plea is sealed.
Wolff's reinstatement is subject to successful completion of his probation and the dismissal of criminal proceedings against him. Wolff was sentenced in the spring of 2020 to two years' probation.
Wolff's reinstatement was effective Wednesday Feb. 24.
For more details on this story, read the Cadillac News on Thursday.
