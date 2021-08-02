FOIA, job descriptions changes part of upcoming Wexford board meeting

CADILLAC — Changes to the county’s Freedom of Information Act policy and job descriptions in various county departments will be up for discussion during Wednesday’s Wexford County Board of Commissioners meeting.
For the changes to the FOIA policy, the commissioners are asked to approve the striking of the following parts of Section 2 of Policy C-70 Freedom of Information Act. The changes strike any reference to verbal requests. The change complies with Michigan’s public act regarding FOIA, according to the agenda packet.
It is the recommendation of the HR and Public Safety Committee the full board of commissioners approves the revision to the county’s FOIA policy.
Commissioners also will look at requests from the Wexford County Treasurer’s Office, Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office and the Wexford County Register of Deed’s Office.
The request from the treasurer’s office and the prosecutor’s office are asking the board to approve making a part-time position a full-time position, while the request from the register of deeds office is to create a new deputy register of deeds II position.
For Wednesday’s meeting, there are four ways the public can attend: in person, by computer, by smartphone or by telephone.
To attend by computer, go to zoom.us and click on “Join” in the upper right-hand corner and use meeting ID 749 610 4141. If using a smartphone, install the Zoom application before the call, launch the Zoom app and join using meeting ID 749 610 4141.
Finally, if a person is attending the meeting by telephone, they should dial toll-free 646-876-9923 and enter the meeting ID of 749 610 4141#.
To see the full agenda, go to wexfordcounty.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/August-4-2021.pdf.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the commissioners’ room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St.
