CADILLAC — From almost not having enough money to pay the bills to breaking sales records six months in a row, the After 26 Depot Cafe has gone through quite a roller coaster ride since the beginning of last year.
General Manager Kelly Hondorp said during the time they were closed or had restricted occupancy levels in 2020 and early 2021, things were getting pretty dicey for them but support from the community never wavered and brought them through the worst of the pandemic.
A huge part of that support last year came in the form of an annual $26,000 donation given by DTE Energy, which Hondorp said couldn’t have come at a better time for them.
While the donation truly was a godsend last year, Hondorp said the DTE grant always plays a huge role in their budgeting process.
Since 2021, DTE Energy has donated $224,500 to the Depot, with the $26,000-amount coming each year since 2014.
Hondorp said they apply for the grant assistance from DTE each year and use the money toward a variety of expenses.
This year, Hondorp said they used the money to replace faulty and worn-out kitchen equipment. They also put a portion of the money into the After 26 Depot Cafe Music Festival, making DTE a gold-level sponsor.
In past years, Hondorp said they’ve used the money to install a new entryway, improve their security system, purchase a new computer point-of-sale system and hire a general manager (which coincidentally ended up being Hondorp), among other things.
With much of their staff comprised of project workers who clear tables, greet guests and wash dishes, Hondorp said they also use the money to pay wages, which are higher for After 26 than a typical restaurant.
In Michigan, after 26 years of age, adults with developmental disabilities and cognitive impairment can no longer attend public school.
For these individuals and their families, what to do next can be a real challenge, which is where After 26 steps in.
Lynette Dowler, DTE Energy vice president of public affairs and president of the DTE Foundation, said they have selected After 26 for the grant each year because they see the organization as a “force for growth in the community.”
“We just love the work they do,” Dowler said. “It’s such a great opportunity for the employees. Cadillac is greater because of After 26’s involvement in the community.”
Dowler added that the After 26 board of directors is a “really invested board that cares about the employees, management, staff and customers.”
But board members and management aren’t the only people who appreciate the DTE grant and other assistance from the community.
“The money helps me keep a job,” said employee Nicole Reynolds. “I love working at The Depot because I love to work, clean the bathrooms, see my friends and make money.”
Since reopening the restaurant in February, Hondorp said they’ve seen an explosion of customers coming through their doors, leading to the best six months they’ve ever had in the organization’s history.
They’ve been so successful lately that they’ve decided to give something back to the community.
Through November, Hondorp said 5% of their sales will be put aside and given to non-profit groups and programs in the area, including Habitat for Humanity, the Cadillac Area YMCA, Project Christmas and Special Olympics.
“It’s been a really big goal of ours,” Hondorp said. “We’ve tried to focus on giving back lately.”
Hondorp said they’ll likely continue these fundraising efforts through the remaining winter months.
