CADILLAC — Diana Curran has a passion for women’s health.
It is that passion that led her to pursue becoming a general OB/GYN doctor at the University of Michigan. It also is one of the reasons she decided to leave the University of Michigan where she was a professor and the residency director to come north and work at the Cadillac OB/GYN Clinic.
She graduated from medical school in 1992 and finished her residency in 1996 at William Beaumont in Royal Oak, which is where she met her husband. In addition to her being a doctor, her husband also is a urologist who is practicing locally. Once out of her residency, Curran said she followed her husband around when he was in the Air Force, which meant moving every three to five years.
After he did his service in the military, she said they returned to Michigan and she taught at the University of Michigan for 13 years before making the move north.
After spending time in urban areas both Curran and her husband were looking for a change and like many during the pandemic, the idea of a slower way of life in Northern Michigan seemed appealing. With their kids out of the house and their happy place being up north, Curran said it was time to make the change they were looking for.
With family nearby, the trek from the Ann Arbor area north wasn’t just a career change, but a life-changing move.
“My family is from Frankfort and so that’s kind of what brought me here. I spent many happy times there and I love Frankfort,” she said. “I left the University of Michigan in February 2021 for various reasons and came up here to work. My mom is our last parent and she splits her time between Traverse City and Frankfort so we wanted to be a little closer to her.”
With the decision made, Curran said they packed up and headed north. She started at the Cadillac OB/GYN Clinic in May 2021. At that time, she was the only OB/GYN in the area. While there were doctors from outside the area coming to help cover the need, it still meant long hours and days with little respite.
Fast-forward to now and she said three general OB/GYN doctors can do it all. This includes herself, Dr. MaKenzie Tremp and Dr. Kyle Franckowiac, who was previously at the clinic and returned when Curran said she was able to talk him into it. They also have three certified midwives and one more coming.
“We do obstetrics and gynecology and it has been wonderful,” she said. “I have to say I have been super impressed with my office staff and the hospital staff has been amazing too. You never know what you’re going to find when you leave a place like the University of Michigan but it has been outstanding, really amazing.”
A PATHWAY SHE KEPT COMING BACK TO
When she was a med student at the University of Michigan the first two years of courses were strictly bookwork. When she started her first rotation, Curran said it was in obstetrics and gynecology and she loved it. When she would do other rotations in other medical fields she kept gravitating back to OB/GYN. For Curran, the combination of primary care but also surgery in OB/GYN was appealing.
She said many likely don’t realize how much surgery is involved in her line of work, but there is a lot. That means roughly six to eight surgeries every week ranging from hysterectomies to C-sections. For her, it is the perfect balance between primary care and surgery.
THE TIMES THEY ARE A-CHANGING
It shouldn’t be a surprise but the OB/GYN pathway has changed a lot since Currant started her journey in the 1990s.
It’s also safe to say things have changed significantly in the last decade when it comes to modern medicine and technology used, Curran said. The doctors also have seen a big change.
“The face of OB/GYN has changed. When I started, it was mostly men and now it’s mostly women who are obstetricians and gynecologists,” she said. “The other big thing in obstetrics is the screening for genetic disorders.”
In the not-so-distant past, Curran said doctors would get a woman’s family history, which is still done, and maybe test to see if their unborn child has Down Syndrome. That was all they could do. What they can do now is unbelievable, according to Curran. Now they can take a mother’s blood when she is pregnant and they can get a fetus’ genetics, which can help with a myriad of things that before were not possible.
If the blood test shows a baby has Down Syndrome, it will allow the expecting parent(s) to prepare, find resources and know what to expect once the child is born. If the blood test shows something like a serious pulmonary disorder, like cystic fibrosis, Curran said it would allow the parent(s) to find out what they can expect once the child is born and how to care for their child.
Overall, Curran said the medical advancement has proven useful for patients and medical staff-related preparation.
Many parents might remember being offered a quad screen test, which also is a blood test. Curran said with the medical advancements, that test basically doesn’t exist any more thanks to non-invasive prenatal testing. These new tests screen for genetic abnormalities, can identify a baby’s sex, is more accurate than maternal serum screening or other prenatal blood tests, can be done sooner and, likely most important, pose no risk to the unborn child.
She also said the need to do things like amniocentesis is almost nonexistent as a result of these advancements in testing.
“It’s been a huge change. When I was a resident, if we did an ultrasound, the standard anatomy scan for the fetus at 20 weeks and your baby was missing a chamber of its heart, called hypoplastic left heart syndrome, we would hold the parents’ hands and say, ‘I’m so sorry, but there is nothing we can do,’” she said. “Now they fix those things. I have patients who have had that fixed as a baby and they are having babies.”
While that procedure is done after a baby is born, Curran said there also are things that doctors can fix in utero like when babies have open spines. She also said most things are done laparoscopically. The result is the stay time a woman has after procedures is minimal. What used to be a guaranteed three to five days in the hospital is now something where a woman can go home the same day or the next day.
She also said when a patient would have a hysterectomy that procedure would include removing the ovaries and now they don’t do that anymore. Over time, science has shown it is not good for a woman’s long-term health to have their ovaries removed.
“That way, (a woman) still has their hormones. It protects the heart and their bones,” she said. “You still potentially could have hot flashes when you go through menopause but it’s much healthier than taking them out.”
THINGS ARE BETTER BUT THE NEED IS STILL THERE
While the situation when it comes to OB/GYN services in the Cadillac area has improved greatly when compared to even just a few short years ago, Curran said that the need to get better remains even today.
She said the demographics of the area show there is a need for two more doctors and another midwife, but things are much better than they were just 18 months ago. When Curran got hired she knew she had to address the issue of not enough OB/GYN staff because the women in the Cadillac area deserve good care.
“It was a big challenge for me to be by myself for a year and a half. I didn’t want to take just anyone. I wanted to take quality people because that is what the women of this area deserve, quality healthcare,” she said.
Before Drs. Tremp and Franckowiac started working, Curran said she was on call 10 days a month, which means she could be called 24 hours a day. She joked that babies are a little bit rude in that regard as they like to come in the middle of the night. A typical week included at least one day on call, three days of clinic and one day of surgery. While midwives can do a lot, she said she also would sometimes have to come in to assist them.
That is how it remained from May 2021 until September 2022 when Dr. Tremp was hired and more relief came when Dr. Franckowiac was hired back in November 2022.
WHAT IS THE ISSUE WITH GETTING OB/GYN DOCTORS
It has been said before there is a shortage of medical personnel including doctors and nurses. The pandemic shed light on this reality and it is a reality that has remained if not gotten worse.
As the former residency director at the University of Michigan, Curran said she has seen what this generation of new doctors want and don’t want when it comes to their future jobs. What she found is they don’t want to be on call that much. They don’t want to have a lot of night duty. Like many, new doctors also are looking for a work-life balance, especially after completing a grueling residency where being on call and working nights is the norm.
“It’s a combination of things. Even 10 years ago, residents coming out of residency weren’t interested in doing 10 days on call. That is just over the top,” she said. “It’s hard to be a resident. They did their time doing late-night work so I do get that. I just hope we can sustain this here because I do think it would be a big loss if it went away again.”
She said in her first year at the Cadillac clinic, she had 20 cancer diagnoses. She attributed that to not having a permanent person in the office, the unfamiliarity of that person with patients and the pandemic. People weren’t going to the doctor or for a while because they were scared and they let problems slide.
WHAT THE FUTURE HOLDS
One of the things the pandemic taught the medical field is virtual care is an option. It is a cure-all, but it is an option available to both staff and patients when it may be difficult to get face-to-face. While internet connectivity is still an issue in the more rural areas, it is improving and Curran said the hope is that will continue.
She also said the length of stays in the hospital for OB/GYN procedures will continue to trend downward because of the different types of alternatives for care. One thing, however, that won’t change is the need for a doctor to deliver a baby.
She also said when people think of OB/GYN they tend to focus on the obstetrics side, but people need to remember women spend most of their life not being pregnant. With that in mind, Curran said there are lots of issues that gynecologists can help with.
To help get that point across, Curran said she would like to do an informational series and/or community presentations to allow people to ask questions. She said she believes the biggest issues the women of the area face gynecologically are related to menopause and perimenopause.
“Things like hot flashes, you don’t have to tolerate that. There are things we can do,” she said.
