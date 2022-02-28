CADILLAC — Almost everyone is familiar with the resounding scream of an alarm system. It might be in the home to alert the presence of an intruder, or it’s towering above town, ready to blare at the first sign of natural disaster. No matter where they are or what their purpose may be, siren enthusiast Nik VanWagner is determined to hunt them down.
His fascination began in Manton where he spends the first Saturday of every month listening to the warning siren test.
“Growing up, I started out scared of emergency equipment and fire engines and smoke detectors and stuff like that. But then, as I grew older, I thought about it, and I’m like, this is actually kind of cool,” he said. “So eventually, I’d make it a point to go out on the front porch and listen to them.”
What started out as a childhood fear soon became a topic of interest, but it didn’t grow into a collection until years later. After a trip to Sandusky with his family in 2017, VanWagner noticed a string of odd looking sirens on the side of the road, and knowing that he’d never seen them before, he looked them up on YouTube and started to learn about their purpose and history. From that point forward, he fully immersed himself in the siren enthusiast community.
“So I read articles; I looked at locations on the internet,” he said. “There’s whole forums on the internet of people that share the same interest, and I looked through those forums, and I’d look at maps, so that’s when it really started to take off.”
Most of VanWagner’s lot is made up of photographs, because the systems he locates are often still in use or haven’t been removed yet, but he does own several retired sirens. One is a small, saucer-shaped siren that he said could be used by a city to warn of a storm or other emergency. Another piece in his collection is a siren from the front of a fire truck that he purchased at an East Port estate sale for $40.
The third physical siren VanWagner owns came to him through a class project.
When tasked with creating an environment-related community service project, he programmed a circuit board to detect water, atmospheric changes and wind. As a final touch, he decided to attach a small siren to his creation and reached out to a manufacturer in Colorado called Century Siren to have one made. They sent back a strobe light and siren combo, free of charge.
“So I don’t own like the big air raid sirens, like what we have in larger cities,” VanWagner said. “I mainly have smaller ones, but in the future, I’m hoping to obtain a larger simple sensor fire siren, and that’s another reason why I was interested in the ones that used to be in Wexford county to see if any of those were left.”
Most recently, VanWagner was working on locating a collection of civil defense system sirens in Cadillac. Learning the history behind a system, whether it’s still in use and what it was used for is his main point of interest rather than the sirens themselves. When he discovered that the system could still be found in the city, he tried to find someone with knowledge of its timeline, but came up empty. It took using his own research skills to find out more.
“I was able to piece together some history based on historical images or satellite views. On the one behind the Historical Museum in Cadillac, and one in Manton, there are tags on the control boxes that have a factory date on them,” he said. “The one in Manton is from 1984, and the one in Cadillac is from ‘85, and that’s kind of helpful knowing when they were installed and manufactured.”
In a message from the Wexford County Emergency Management Office in 2021, VanWagner learned the system was no longer in use and is going to be taken down. Although it hasn’t been done yet, he knew he had to take the chance to see them before they were removed.
“It’s kind of sad to stuff like this get taken down, especially when you grew up hearing it,” he said. “And part of the reason I get so interested in the local systems is because, when it does come down, or even if they would turn it off, trying to convince them to use it as a supplemental warning service, or even restoring them and maybe donating them to communities in need is also a big part of the hobby.”
VanWagner said there’s a man he knows of from Missouri who purchases retired systems, refurbishes them, and then donates them to a community that could make use of a siren. It’s a popular aspect of being a siren enthusiast that he would someday like to take part in.
“If the Cadillac system ever came down, I might consider restoring them and reinstalling them in another city, or municipality or whatever,” he said. “I definitely, at some point, want to work in the field, whether that be going out for service calls or maintenance, or even restoring them and installing them. That would be really awesome.”
For now, VanWagner said he’s content with just adding photos of the system to his collection. He’s photographed systems in about 45 different locations around the state and has even filmed 10 sirens in action. Four of the sirens he’s filmed are owned by Consumers Energy and are situated along the Manistee River for the Tippy and Hodenpyl dams.
Tracking down different systems always includes VanWagner having to explain why he needs the information in the first place. When fire departments, emergency management offices and general community members learn about his niche hobby, he said they instantly want to know more or offer to show him a system they know of.
Reaching out to local departments to see the yearly tornado drill siren has become a tradition for VanWagner, and he said they’re usually surprised but happy to have him come down for the event. Last year, he witnessed South Boardman’s siren sound off. This year’s drill is set for March 23, but he has yet to decide which siren he’ll be visiting.
Throughout his years as a siren enthusiast, VanWagner has been able to connect with other hobbyists around the state. The Michigan community is made up of about 30 people, but he said there’s over 1,000 worldwide. Finding a group of like-minded, knowledgeable people has been a valuable resource for digging deeper into his interest.
“I realized these people probably know a fair bit, so I could talk to them with any questions I have,” he said. “Even to this day, I’ll still go on, and I’ll ask, ‘does anybody know of this, that and the other?’ And nine out of 10 times, somebody will say, ‘yeah, I know about this.’”
Collecting alert systems and siren memorabilia will continue to be a side passion for VanWagner, but he’s hoping to someday incorporate the interest into his future emergency mass notification career. There aren’t many systems left to see in the state, but knowing there’s more to explore keeps VanWagner going.
“That is the best part about them is knowing that they’re out there,” he said. “And they’re not going away any time soon.”
