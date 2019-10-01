Food drive honors last wish of former organizer Carl Daily

CADILLAC — The annual Lions Club “Stuff the Bus‘ food drive is returning to the parking lot of Family Fare this year, encouraging shoppers to “buy a little‘ extra to benefit two local food pantries.
The food drive will take place on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Every year members of the Lions Club set a date that lines up with the Family Fare and SpartanNash “biggest fall sale of the year‘ with price reductions on canned goods.
Donations of nonperishable food items may be taken to volunteers in the parking lot who will then “stuff the bus.‘ This year the bus is provided by Dean Transportation of Cadillac.
Donations will be distributed to The King’s Storehouse in the First Baptist Church of Cadillac and the Cadillac Revival Center Community Pantry.
In memory of Carl Daily
Carl and Cathy Daily, two legally blind members of the Cadillac Lions Club, headed up the food drive for many years. Since Carl’s death in 2017, the Lions continue organizing the food drive in his memory.
“Carl was passionate about the food drive,‘ said Cathy. “That’s all he would think about ... and about the people that needed to be fed. His greatest wish was to see that people had enough food and we are trying to carry out that wish.‘
