CADILLAC — Working in food service isn’t always easy, but for many employees, the bad days have gotten worse since the COVID-19 pandemic. Fear of rude, and sometimes aggressive, customers has created additional stress for local restaurant and fast food staff.
Grumpy people were bound to dine in every once in a while, but Dockside Inn General Manager Tim Coffey said it became more frequent with the introduction of COVID-19 masking guidelines.
As the pandemic continued, the public did start to show some understanding and empathy for food service workers, but now that indoor dining has returned and masking has decreased, he said they’re back to square one.
“I think now that all the mask mandates have gone down, and you’re not constantly hearing about COVID, a lot of people are starting to have in mind that COVID is over, which I think it is in a way. But at the same time, the restaurant industry is still struggling to get the help that we need to fully staff all of our facilities,” Coffey said. “And so people have the mindset of, yeah, COVID is done, there’s no excuse to have bad service or anything like that.”
Filling shifts through the winter has been difficult, but when tourism season kicks in and outdoor seating opens up, Coffey said he’ll need to double the staff. The shortage in workers has slowed down operations, not just at Dockside, but at several other restaurants Coffey has worked in.
Those who work in food service often stay there by choice, Coffey said. He said they can choose to leave at any time and seek out the dozens of employment opportunities available right now, so it’s more important than ever that he try to mediate the situation between staff and customers.
“So from a manager position, it’s just been reminding myself to have a lot of patience with all the staff. That we’re all human, we’re all going through a weird time, and really need to be appreciative that I even have staff,” he said. “And then from the customers’ standpoint, to just be able to remind people that we’re doing the best we can with the human resources that we have.”
Any time she’s stuck with a tough diner, server Lexi Johnson said Coffey has her back.
“If something happens where he needs to talk to somebody, he’s always there,” she said. “And it’s always great to have somebody that’s just kind of in your corner and understands it.”
Johnson is typically scheduled for the early Sunday shift, which she and Coffey both say is one of the more difficult shifts of the week. When people come in to eat, she said they often expect a brunch menu, and although they offer one brunch special on Sundays, some customers do become frustrated with her.
In some cases, Johnson said she feels like she’s doing everything she can to help, and it’s still not enough.
“It’s very hard to please some people,” she said. “And I try to just make it as good as I can, and they just don’t understand that I’m trying my best, I think.”
Interactions between Johnson and her customers haven’t gone beyond a rude attitude and a few unkind words, but for other workers, like Culver’s Assistant Manager Holly Pou, they’ve become more aggressive.
“We’ve had to call the cops on people a few times,” she said. “But never like this.”
A customer came to the drive-thru to place an order. Pou said she confirmed the order with the customer and that they paid for, and received the order, but later complained that it was incorrect.
When another person in the group arrived to complain about the order, Pou said the situation escalated, and the customer eventually threw the bag of food at Pou.
“He’s like, ‘This is not what I ordered!’ and threw the bag at me, which missed me by like a foot,” she said. “So he threw it at me, and then left.”
The situation continued to escalate from there with phone calls to Pou, who called the police after the calls became more frequent and progressively profane, according to Pou.
Although it was a frightening occurrence for Pou, she said it hasn’t hindered her desire to come in for her shift and make the workplace a positive environment for the customers that brighten her day.
“I enjoy coming to work. I come to work with a positive attitude every day, and I don’t think anybody else comes in fearing what’s going to happen,” she said. “I just think we’ve all seen a little piece of it, and we know that in this industry, you do get people like that, and I know we’re not the only place.”
Customer frustration was on the rise during the pandemic for Hammers Pub and Grub Certified Chef Danielle Smith, but with a mostly local population, her focus has been trying to make the best of a situation that’s difficult for both staff and patrons.
“I think those people are the ones that got seriously frustrated, because when COVID hit, it completely just annihilated their routine,” she said. “You know, what do we do now? I don’t have my dinner on Thursday night, right?”
Regulars’ opinions are crucial for local restaurants, Smith said, so she tries to take their opinions into consideration whether they’re delivering them negatively or not.
“We absolutely do keep it in mind, but we also try to, you know, keep it in mind too, what can we do to kind of kill two birds with one stone?” she said. “How can we kind of, not manipulate, but kind of work the situation to be in everybody’s best intention.”
What Smith sees causing the most frustration is a lack of staffing. As a chef, she traditionally works out of the customer eye, but with fewer employees, herself and others are having to do the job of three people as one person.
Like Pou, facing a negative situation in the workplace does not discourage Smith from coming in each day to serve locals and regulars that support the business.
“You make yourself do it. You just do it,” she said. “And you understand that there will be, at some point, a normalcy that levels out. That we won’t see such a fluctuation of numbers and business levels, and people coming in.”
From a managerial standpoint, Coffey sees the impact that both negative and positive interactions can have on food service staff.
“I’ve seen a lot of servers receive $100 tips, where people are feeling really generous, and they understand everyone’s situation,” he said. “But I’ve also seen people feel a lot more entitled, in a way, so they’re not afraid to go to the bartender and tell them that they suck, or they’re not afraid to try to tell the chef how to do their job, or little things like that.”
No matter what the day brings, he always tries to encourage staff by making work as fun as possible, whether that’s bringing in a box of doughnuts or having everyone dress up for New Years. One of Coffey’s biggest takeaways from working in the industry is that it can be an enjoyable and viable career, despite a few disgruntled guests.
“There’s a lot of people that have a really big passion for the restaurant industry in this town,” he said. “You can really make a living for yourself and have an enormous amount of free time, still come to work and still make a living to support yourself and a family.”
