CADILLAC — Long-time thespians and theatre newbies alike are invited to audition for the Cadillac Footliters winter production of “Clue.”
Co-directors Julie VanHaitsma and Meg Santangelo will be hosting open auditions this Sunday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Because the show does contain mild adult content, VanHaitsma said cast members must be 18 or older.
Clue is a classic board game that is well remembered from the childhood of many. The stage production is closely based on the 1985 cult classic film of the same name, but VanHaitsma said she and Santangelo hope to evoke a sense of nostalgia for their audience members.
“We were trying to come up with shows for this season to reopen again that would get people excited to be coming back to see live theatre again and pull people back into getting used to going to shows,” VanHaitsma said. “We really felt like this one, because of its general appeal to the public and people are familiar with the Clue game and the Clue movie and the storyline, that it would be a good one to attract people, not only to come and see it, but to audition to be a part of it as well.”
As for the audition process itself, VanHaitsma said interested performers only need to attend one audition, but are welcome to come to both. An audition form is available on the Footliters’ website, but there will be some available on-site at the Cooley Annex.
Each person will have the opportunity to read one of four different excerpts from the script, which are also available on the website.
Characters who will be seen in the show are original board game personas like Miss Scarlet, Professor Plum and Colonel Mustard. Wadsworth the butler, from the film adaptation, is the main character of the production.
The minimum number of actors VanHaitsma said she is looking for is 12, but there is the possibility of having about 19, depending on how many people audition.
“There are several different smaller bit parts of policeman, and there’s a motorist that stops by and a cook, and other ones that have smaller parts,” VanHaitsma said. “This is Clue, and it’s a murder mystery, so some of them end up being bodies, you know, for part of the show, but it’s an expandable cast.”
Once auditions are complete, VanHaitsma said the decisions for cast members will be made that Monday evening. Show times have already been set for Jan. 14, 15, 21 and 22.
