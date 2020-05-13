CADILLAC — The Footliters are not throwing away their shot.
The troupe of community theater stage actors want to buy Cadillac's cinema.
"Footliters has a plan for that building," said Joe Baumann, president of Footliters. "We think that it's particularly important because we're worried about whether it can be saved in this environment."
Goodrich Quality Theaters, the theater chain that owns Cadillac's only movie theater — and, indeed, the only movie theater for dozens of miles — is going through bankruptcy.
Footliters plan to bid on the Cadillac 4. And even if that doesn't work—if a movie theater chain, such as Emagine (which has twice confirmed that they are intersted in buying Goodrich's theaters) gets all of the chain's theaters during the bankruptcy sale, Footliters may still get a chance to own the Cadillac location.
Emagine's co-founder previously told the newspaper that the Cadillac 4 "is on the bubble" of whether the chain would be interested in operating the theater. That could give Footliters a chance to buy (or be donated) the theater.
The Cadillac 4 building still has an old performance stage from the building's history as a vaudeville theater.
That's the perfect place for Footliters performances, but the theater group, if they gain possession of the building, won't stop there. Baumann said the group wants to bring musical performances downtown.
And, of course, movies. Cadillac residents will still get to see movies in their hometown if Footliters acquire the Cadillac 4.
"The plan is to keep movies downtown. That's the key part of the plan, but also creates Footliters' permanent home downtown again, after 30 years being kind of nomadic," Baumann said.
It's not unprecedented for a movie theater and live performance venue space to coexist in one building—there are models in other small towns in Michigan, Baumann said, citing Ionia, Niles and, of course, the State Theatre in Traverse City, which has a stage.
"Our business model is to actually keep more first-run movies than you'll see at the State or downtown in Niles" because the Cadillac community is interested in nearby movies at an affordable price, Baumann indicated.
If Footliters acquire the theater, they plan to run it according to a nonprofit business model; it's likely that the theater could have some employees but would also need volunteers.
The Footliters were due to announce the plan on Wednesday.
Baumann said it's been a dream of his for the Footliters to own the Cadillac 4, but until Goodrich's bankruptcy, it seemed unlikely and far too expensive.
But Goodrich Quality Theaters' bankruptcy and the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic could put the price within reach.
The Footliters already have some of the money needed to buy the building—Baumann declined to say how much, to avoid being outbid during the bankruptcy process—but are looking for supporters, he said.
"Some additional (capital) may be needed. The question is, what that magic number is to make it happen," Baumann said.
Footliters could move quickly.
"The only thing limiting our ability to show movies this winter will be pandemic-related," Baumann said. "If the governor and public health authorities allow us to put enough people in a room to show movies—and even with a limited number—think it is possible by this holiday season."
People interested in supporting the Footliters' bid are encouraged to contact Baumann at baumann@cadillacfootliters.com.
